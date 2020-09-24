Thursday News, September 24, 2020

Reminder: Christmas Eve: Three months away

Maurice Jennings, the founder of Greensboro-based Biscuitville, has died. Jennings was 86. Jennings opened his very first Biscuitville location in Danville, Virginia, in 1975. Three years later, the restaurant expanded southward into North Carolina. Biscuitville prides itself using local and family-owned businesses whenever possible. According the company’s website, flour is milled by a fourth-generation family business in Henderson. Eggs come fresh from farms in Monroe, and their country ham is dry-cured in Wilkesboro.

For the first time in 114 years, there will be no ‘mass of humanity’ in Times Square to watch the famed New Year’s Eve ball drop. Reason: COVID-19 restrictions…

“One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st.” -Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance

Two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot as protesters took to the streets late Wednesday in the wake of a prosecutor’s decision to charge only one of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor back on March 13.

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday – the first woman to have such an honor.

*A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Note: Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She served on the nation’s High Court for more than 27 years. She was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Ron Wellman, former athletic director at Wake Forest, is this year’s winner of the ‘Homer Rice Award’. The award recognizes significant and meaningful contributions to athletics.

Note: Wake Forest will now host Notre Dame – DEC 12.

2020 Census: You have until Sept 30 to fill out the US Census.

ASK SAM: Has Winston-Salem suspended brush pickup? Short answer, NO.

Ricky Boston, sanitation supervisor the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, said, "No we have not. But due to it being suspended for nine weeks due to Covid-19, we are far behind in our collections. We are working six days a week, diligently to get the brush up."

Election 2020: Less than 40 days til Election Day, Nov 3…

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…Important Dates. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

Request denied. The Davie County Board of Adjustment voted unanimously Wednesday night to deny a special-use permit to a former military man who proposed building a shooting range/paramilitary center in the Sheffield community in western Davie County. Opponents to the range brought up several concerns including safety issues, fears about declines in property values, noise and environmental pollution and disruption of the normally quiet, rural lifestyle.

Update from the Tim Tebow Foundation…

‘Night to Shine 2021’ has not been cancelled.

But it will look a little different. Night to Shine is going virtual for 2021.

Even though events will not be held physically, what remains the same is the incredible opportunity we still have to love, honor, and serve people with special needs and ‘differing abilities’.

In light of the ever-changing nature of the global pandemic, and the safety of every honored guest as our top priority, we have confidently made the decision to move Night to Shine to a virtual experience on Friday, February 12, 2021.

We need you to help us provide this unforgettable prom night experience to as many people as possible. Refer your church today, and help us make the 2021 Night to Shine Virtual Experience the best Night to Shine yet!

Do you have an old bike that needs a new ‘home’?

David Parsons with MissionCenterNC.org will take your OLD bicycles and repurpose them for local kids in need. You can drop off or David will arrange a pick-up! Details on the News Blog. Phone: 336-399-7613 Email: David@MissionCenterNC.org

