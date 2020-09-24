Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, September 24, 2020

Thursday News, September 24, 2020

Verne HillSep 24, 2020Comments Off on Thursday News, September 24, 2020

Like

Reminder: Christmas Eve: Three months away

Allergy Alert: Weed pollen count MODERATE today…

 

Maurice Jennings, the founder of  Greensboro-based Biscuitville, has died. Jennings was 86. Jennings opened his very first Biscuitville location in Danville, Virginia, in 1975. Three years later, the restaurant expanded southward into North Carolina.  Biscuitville prides itself using local and family-owned businesses whenever possible. According the company’s website, flour is milled by a fourth-generation family business in Henderson. Eggs come fresh from farms in Monroe, and their country ham is dry-cured in Wilkesboro.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/greensboro-north-carolina-biscuitville-founder-dies/34114065

 

For the first time in 114 years, there will be no ‘mass of humanity’ in Times Square to watch the famed New Year’s Eve ball drop.  Reason: COVID-19 restrictions…

“One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st.” -Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance

https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/new-years-eve-ball-drop-in-nyc-will-be-virtual-this-year/

 

Two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot as protesters took to the streets late Wednesday in the wake of a prosecutor’s decision to charge only one of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor back on March 13. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/09/24/breonna-taylor-ruth-bader-ginsburg-asteroid-bernie-sanders-donald-trump/5824858002/

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/grand-jury-indicts-1-police-officer-in-breonna-taylor-death

 

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday – the first woman to have such an honor.

*A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/21/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-funeral-plans/index.html

Note: Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She served on the nation’s High Court for more than 27 years. She was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ruth-bader-ginsburg-lies-in-repose-supreme-court-watch-live-stream-today-09-23-2020/

 

Ron Wellman, former athletic director at Wake Forest, is this year’s winner of the ‘Homer Rice Award’. The award recognizes significant and meaningful contributions to athletics.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/ron-wellman-retired-wake-forest-athletics-director-wins-prestigious-homer-rice-award/

Note: Wake Forest will now host Notre Dame – DEC 12.

 

2020 Census: You have until Sept 30 to fill out the US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

 

ASK SAM:  Has Winston-Salem suspended brush pickup? Short answer, NO.

Ricky Boston, sanitation supervisor the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, said, “No we have not. But due to it being suspended for nine weeks due to Covid-19, we are far behind in our collections. We are working six days a week, diligently to get the brush up.”https://journalnow.com/news/local/has-winston-salem-suspended-brush-pickup/\

 

Election 2020: Less than 40 days til Election Day, Nov 3…

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…Important Dates.  Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.  

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.  

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020.  Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!   

 

Request denied. The Davie County Board of Adjustment voted unanimously Wednesday night to deny a special-use permit to a former military man who proposed building a shooting range/paramilitary center in the Sheffield community in western Davie County.  Opponents to the range brought up several concerns including safety issues, fears about declines in property values, noise and environmental pollution and disruption of the normally quiet, rural lifestyle.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/davie-board-denies-request-for-shooting-range/

 

Update from the Tim Tebow Foundation…

‘Night to Shine 2021’ has not been cancelled.

But it will look a little different. Night to Shine is going virtual for 2021.

Even though events will not be held physically, what remains the same is the incredible opportunity we still have to love, honor, and serve people with special needs and ‘differing abilities’.

In light of the ever-changing nature of the global pandemic, and the safety of every honored guest as our top priority, we have confidently made the decision to move Night to Shine to a virtual experience on Friday, February 12, 2021.

We need you to help us provide this unforgettable prom night experience to as many people as possible. Refer your church today, and help us make the 2021 Night to Shine Virtual Experience the best Night to Shine yet!

https://us5.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=54658c4bd0ec498b929312f69&id=86f588724f&mc_cid=9aff0f5dbd&mc_eid=7ec467c0af

 

Do you have an old bike that needs a new ‘home’?

David Parsons with MissionCenterNC.org will take your OLD bicycles and repurpose them for local kids in need. You can drop off or David will arrange a pick-up!   Details on the News Blog.  Phone: 336-399-7613     Email: David@MissionCenterNC.org
www.MissionCenterNC.org     https://www.facebook.com/missioncenternc

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: September 27, 2020
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: September 27, 2020

Verne HillSep 24, 2020

Deaf Missions completes Bible translation

Verne HillSep 23, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerSep 23, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes