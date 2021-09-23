Thursday News, September 23, 2021   

First (full) day of Fall 😊

Allergy Alert: (Good News) Pollen levels remain LOW for Thursday.

‘Mayberry Days’ continue through Sunday in Mount Airy (Sept 21-26)

http://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/index.html

Today is National Hiring Day.

Several opportunities for ‘job seekers’ today across the Triad

Hiring Fair at Hanes Mall

Over 20 area businesses will be on-hand today at Hanes Mall between 10-2pm.

Lower level / Belk Court. Bring resumes and be ‘interview-ready’!

FedEx is ‘hiring’.

*Interested applicants can apply at the FedEx Ground location

in Greensboro TODAY from 11 a.m. – 5pm or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday.

Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

You will have more time to get that ‘Real ID’ that you will need (eventually) to board a flight or enter federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security has extended the Real ID deadline until May 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021.

The process has been slowed by the pandemic, with many state agencies operating at limited capacity. https://apnews.com/article/when-do-i-need-real-id-7911495d6643b02c205d496a9af4e322

STUDY: People who eat more dairy fat have lower risk of heart disease.

An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of over 4,000 ‘60-year-olds’ in Sweden – a country with one of the world’s highest levels of dairy production and consumption. Although dairy foods can be rich in saturated fat, other fats like those found in seafood, nuts, and non-tropical vegetable oils can have greater health benefits.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/health/dairy-cardiovascular-disease-intl-scli-wellness-scn/index.html

Cello Pumpkin Spice Fontal Cheese? Cello (like the instrument) proves that literally anything can be made pumpkin spice with a little imagination. An excellent addition to any autumn-themed charcuterie (shaar·koo·tr·ee) board. 😊

https://www.cellocheese.com/product/rubbed-fontal-pumpkin-spice-wheel/

Protocol announced for the (NC) State Fair in Raleigh.

*People attending will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but officials say it’s strongly encouraged. A ‘clear bag policy’ will be in place (any size or type of clear bag is acceptable). Exceptions: Diaper bags and medical equipment bags…

And NO concerts inside Dorton Arena this year.

The State fair runs from Oct. 14 – 24 in Raleigh. https://ncstatefair.org/2021/

College Football:

Thursday night match-up: App State hosting Marshall (7:30pm) in Boone

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/preview-appalachian-state-to-host-marshall-on-thursday-night/

NFL: Carolina at Houston (Kick off at 8:20pm)

Salem College in Winston-Salem celebrates 250 years

The school’s semi-quin-centennial anniversary celebration kicks off

this Saturday with a series of events.

*Salem Academy and College, founded in 1772, is the oldest school

in North Carolina and the oldest school for girls and women in the country.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/salem-college-celebrates-250-years/

Just a reminder:

Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends Dec 7) for coverage in 2022.

Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

At the Box Office: The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father”

…#12 after its second weekend in theatres. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

BTW: From the Kendrick Brothers, creators of WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, comes the remastered re-release of COURAGEOUS Legacy, in theaters this Friday, SEPT 24.

Celebrating 10 years of impact on families and fathers, this updated version of the film includes new scenes and an enhanced look and sound. https://www.courageousthemovie.com/

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has implemented a

‘clear bag policy’ now in place for ‘ALL after school events’. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/121334

Acceptable: Clear, gallon-sized zip storage bags and Clear totes (12”x 6”x 12”).

*Chairs + blankets will still be allowed at events but are subject to search.

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Crews hope to have the road back open by 5pm on Friday, October 1st…

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695