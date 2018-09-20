Thursday News, September 20, 2018

Fall officially begins this Weekend (Saturday evening / Sept 22 at 9:54pm)

8 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair. Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: The south Broad Street Bridge is CLOSED

The south Broad Street Bridge over Business 40 near Dash Ballpark CLOSED early Thursday morning. A ‘new’ Broad Street Bridge will re-open this Spring 2019…

NOTE: A section of Bus 40 between Broad Street and Peters Creek Parkway will be closed for the demolition work this weekend (Friday night thru Sun afternoon)

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/south-broad-street-in-downtown-winston-salem-to-be-closed/article_574cf1f1-7ffb-5769-905f-54c0e63d1399.html

Reminder: The section of Business 40 that passes through downtown Winston-Salem will be entirely shut down later this fall to allow for a complete makeover of the highway between Peters Creek Parkway and the Hwy 52 interchange…

Food Deals…

Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day (Sept 20, 2018)

Get deals at all the major pizza restaurants including Cicis. Get a medium pepperoni pizza for takeout just $3.99 each with a coupon Thursday only – limit three per order. Plus, through Sept. 30, get a $5 large one-topping pizza to go with an offer included in the MyCicis app.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/09/20/deal-day-thursday-how-get-free-queso-and-sushi-plus-pizza-deals/1343379002/

Free Queso Day at Moe’s (Thursday)

It’s the ninth annual Free Queso Day at participating Moe’s locations.

Get a free six-ounce cup of the cheesy dip, no purchase necessary.

Chips and salsa are also free at Moe’s

Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang’s

Dine in (TODAY) at participating P.F. Chang’s restaurants and get a free eight-piece Spicy Tuna or California Roll. To get the deal, mention it to your server. There’s a limit of one per customer, but “is not limited to a maximum per table.”

Last year, P.F. Chang’s served nearly 93,000 sushi rolls nationwide.

Learn more at www.freesushiday.com.

College debt continues to grow: Nearly two-thirds of the class of 2017 has borrowed money to go to college. The average amount owed: $28,650. -CNN Money

Consumer Alert: Be wary of buying a vehicle that may have suffered flood damage during Hurricane Florence.

“In many cases, insurance companies deem flood damaged vehicles totaled, which are then sold to salvage companies. However, rather than being disassembled for parts, there are cases of some vehicles that are sold to individuals to restore them — with varying levels of expertise,” AAA Carolinas warns. Such vehicles may pop up in the marketplace for many months after the flood. Obvious flood damage can be masked by fresh paint, new upholstery and chemicals that replicate the “new car” smell.

“While services like Carfax can be a good resource for buyers, the only true way of knowing whether a vehicle has suffered flood damage is to have a certified mechanic inspect the vehicle,” said Greg Pence, auto buying manager for AAA Carolinas.

Source: AAA Carolinas / Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/ja4iDn

Traffic Alert: NC-DOT stating that you should NOT drive to the Carolina Coast til further notice. Although water is receding locally, the roads and bridges down East especially around the Wilmington area and towns northward may be damaged and the road closures are still in effect. Flood levels in Wilmington continue to rise.

Many of the essentials, such as food, water, and fuel are limited in these areas.

NOTE: GPS systems are routing users into areas NCDOT is not recommending for travel. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/

List of Roads Affected by the Storm and Roadway Conditions by County

Critical need for blood donors: Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS

Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

College Football: The Demon Deacons remain at home, hosting Notre Dame (Sept. 22), Rice (Sept. 29) and Clemson (Oct. 6) all at BB&T Football Field.

https://wakeforestsports.com/news/2018/1/17/Wake_Forest_Announces_2018_Football_Schedule.aspx

“The Nutcracker” Kick-Off Event: 10 a.m.-noon this Saturday (Sept 22)

at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. For more information: www.uncsa.edu.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/michael-jordan-describes-why-florence-moved-him-to-contribute-million/article_87cfaacb-c946-5d38-a5c3-635fd493c0ad.html

“Unraveling the Mysteries of the Heart and Brain”

Novant Health Interactive Event this Saturday 10am – 3pm

Location: Hanes Mall, Lower Level Dillard’s Court

Have you ever wondered how your heart and brain work — and how they talk to each other in the name of your health? Gain insight on the heart-brain connection through our giant-sized inflatable heart and brain exhibit. Free health screenings will be available.

*All ages welcome. https://www.facebook.com/events/1140302412790188/

Celebrate with the pumpkin! Check out the ever growing list of pumpkin related drinks, food even scented items to officially usher in Fall, on the News Blog!

The Weatherization Assistance Program through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council is designed to help eligible residents in our area with reliable, efficient, and safe ways to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

-The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low income, elderly, or disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph) save energy and reduce their utility bills by improving energy efficiency.

-Apply today for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Program

at www.ptrc.org. Questions? Call (336) 904-0300.

https://www.ptrc.org/services/housing/weatherization-assistance