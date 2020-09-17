Search
Thursday News, September 17, 2020

Verne Hill

Autumn begins this Tuesday, September 22.

 

Remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring widespread heavy rain to the Carolinas.  Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Triad

 

Sobering fact: The coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the mental health of young adults, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago.  Adults under 35 are especially likely to report negative feelings or experience physical or emotional symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.  *A majority (56%) of Americans ages 18 through 34 say they have felt isolated in the past month.

Twenty-five percent of young adults rate their mental health as fair or poor.

SOURCE: The latest COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/pandemic-taking-heavy-toll-on-mental-health-of-young-adults-poll-finds-300-jobless-boost/

 

In a private call with federal prosecutors across the country, Attorney General William Barr’s message was clear: Aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence.  *Federal convictions often result in longer prison sentences.

The Trump administration’s crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the protests that erupted since late May (following the death of George Floyd).

https://journalnow.com/news/national/govt-and-politics/300-and-counting-push-by-feds-to-arrest-in-us-protests/

 

ACM Awards last night:  In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Academy of Country Music Awards last night, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.https://apnews.com/f063fcc239704270ab8a66871da256e6

 

Haven’t completed the 2020 US Census?

Two Drive-Through Census events happening in Forsyth County…

?? Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at North Forsyth High School

Saturday, Sept.19, from 10 a.m.to noon at Enterprise Center on  S. MLK Dive

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

 

Good News: Toilet paper is back on store shelves.

But you may not recognize some of the brands.

Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are carrying brands from other countries.

Bottom Line: The stores said they needed to get creative during the pandemic and started working with new suppliers to get shoppers what they needed.

https://journalnow.com/news/world/petalo-not-charmin-virus-brings-mexican-toilet-paper-to-us/

 

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Tools to Request and Track Your Absentee Ballot

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites

Important Dates        Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Dolls on Mission is hosting an in-person WORKSHOP this Saturday, Sept 19

From 9am to 1pm at River Oaks Community Church, in Clemmons.

Registration is requested by emailing Leslie Van Noy leslie4him@yahoo.com.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

NOTE: Dolls on Mission is our Ministry of the Month for September!

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
