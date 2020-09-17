Thursday News, September 17, 2020

Autumn begins this Tuesday, September 22.

Remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring widespread heavy rain to the Carolinas. Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Triad

Sobering fact: The coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the mental health of young adults, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago. Adults under 35 are especially likely to report negative feelings or experience physical or emotional symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. *A majority (56%) of Americans ages 18 through 34 say they have felt isolated in the past month.

Twenty-five percent of young adults rate their mental health as fair or poor.

SOURCE: The latest COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/pandemic-taking-heavy-toll-on-mental-health-of-young-adults-poll-finds-300-jobless-boost/

In a private call with federal prosecutors across the country, Attorney General William Barr’s message was clear: Aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence. *Federal convictions often result in longer prison sentences.

The Trump administration’s crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the protests that erupted since late May (following the death of George Floyd).

https://journalnow.com/news/national/govt-and-politics/300-and-counting-push-by-feds-to-arrest-in-us-protests/

ACM Awards last night: In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Academy of Country Music Awards last night, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.https://apnews.com/f063fcc239704270ab8a66871da256e6

Haven’t completed the 2020 US Census?

Two Drive-Through Census events happening in Forsyth County…

?? Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at North Forsyth High School

Saturday, Sept.19, from 10 a.m.to noon at Enterprise Center on S. MLK Dive

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

Good News: Toilet paper is back on store shelves.

But you may not recognize some of the brands.

Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are carrying brands from other countries.

Bottom Line: The stores said they needed to get creative during the pandemic and started working with new suppliers to get shoppers what they needed.

https://journalnow.com/news/world/petalo-not-charmin-virus-brings-mexican-toilet-paper-to-us/

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Tools to Request and Track Your Absentee Ballot

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites

Important Dates

Dolls on Mission is hosting an in-person WORKSHOP this Saturday, Sept 19

From 9am to 1pm at River Oaks Community Church, in Clemmons.

Registration is requested by emailing Leslie Van Noy leslie4him@yahoo.com.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

NOTE: Dolls on Mission is our Ministry of the Month for September!