Thursday News, September 16, 2021

Reminder: Fall begins next Wednesday, Sept 22.

Allergy Alert: ‘Weed Pollen’ like Ragweed in the MODERATE range. https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

The Jewish holy day began Wednesday at sundown and is considered the most important and sacred of Jewish religious holidays.

BTW: ‘Atonement’ deals with the all-important issue of substitution.

https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/bible-study/things-christians-should-know-about-the-day-of-atonement.html

Through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ (the Lamb), not only did he redeem us by paying for our debt, but he also purified us that we might once again enjoy the intimate presence of our Father now and forever.

Today is World Sight Day

Throughout the world, there are 1.1 billion people who currently do not have vision care access. Leading global vision organizations are encouraging one million people globally to get their eyes checked – by October 14. #LoveYourEyes

NEW: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announcing ‘clear bag policy’ is now in place for ALL after school events. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/121334

Acceptable: Clear, gallon-sized zip storage bags and Clear totes (12”x 6”x 12”).

*Chairs + blankets will still be allowed at events but are subject to search.

In a major rebuke of the FBI, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called out America’s premier law enforcement agency for failing to investigate claims of abuse by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in a timely manner and then covering up the agency’s misconduct. *Olympic star Simone Biles and others gave powerful testimonies.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/senators-join-survivors-in-calling-out-fbis-role-in-nassar-case-they-had-evidence-of-child-abuse-and-did-nothing

JOB FAIR. Greensboro Coliseum is the location for a Job Fair hosted by the ‘Career Center of the Southeast’ TODAY (Sept 16) from 10am – 2pm.

Over 500 jobs up for grabs in Greensboro and the surrounding area.

https://southeastcareercenter.com/career-fairs/

SpaceX’s first private flight blasted into orbit Wednesday night with an all-amateur crew – no professional astronauts. The Dragon capsule’s two men and two women are looking to spend three days at an unusually high orbit — 100 miles higher than the International Space Station — before splashing down off the Florida coast this weekend.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/spacex-launches-4-amateurs-on-private-earth-circling-trip

MerleFest 2021 begins today and continues through Sunday.

Location: North Wilkesboro on the campus of Wilkes Community College. https://merlefest.org/

“Scripture. Faith. Grace. Christ, Glory of God.

A smart man says nothing is a miracle.

I say everything is a miracle…”

-Comic Norm McDonald who passed away unexpectedly this week after a nine-year battle with cancer.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/september/norm-macdonald-dies-at-61-why-he-once-said-i-dont-think-the-bible-jokes-are-brave-at-all