Thursday News, September 13, 2018

Verne HillSep 13, 2018Comments Off on Thursday News, September 13, 2018

15 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.   Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

 

College Football?  YES!  This afternoon at BB&T Field.    Wake Forest hosting Boston College. Kick off at an earlier time –  5:30pm

 

Hurricane Florence is approaching the Carolina Coast.

Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm (as of 5am)

Looks like Wilmington will experience the ‘brunt’ of the storm…?

 

‘Tropical Storm Conditions’ for the Triad Friday into Saturday.   Florence is still predicted to make landfall around the Wilmington area late tonight.

 

Shelter from the storm.   The Joel Coliseum is now an official ‘evacuation center’ for individuals fleeing Florence.  Wanna volunteer? www.redcross.org/volunteer

 

Gas Buddy.com      Live updates on fuel availability and gas station outages in states affected by Hurricane Florence including North Carolina.  Download the app here on the News Blog

 

NC DOT: Link to report a pot hole, water drain problem, etc…  https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

 

 

Critical need for blood donors: Area Blood Drives this week…

TODAY: (Sept 13) Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm til 7pm

Friday (Sept 14) East Forsyth High School =   8:30am til 2pm

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center at 650 Coliseum Drive in Winston Salem.

Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability. Walk-ins are welcome

Find a donation location:  https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Several High School Football Games were played last night ahead of Florence.  Winners include…North Davidson, Ledford, Davie County, Glenn, Parkland. Reynolds, Reagan, Bishop McGuinness and High Point Christian.   (TONIGHT) Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford, moved to 7 p.m.

 

Tips: Wind-proofing your deck or patio furniture

There is also nothing more annoying than chasing your patio furniture across the lawn or down the block. Some practical tips beyond stacking your chairs + turning over the table

Staking down your outdoor stuff

Bungee Cords and nylon cords

(Unique) Museum or Earthquake Gel?

Best: Bring the Patio Furniture Indoors

https://learn.livingdirect.com/wind-proof-patio-furniture/

 

M&M’S is releasing three ‘internationally inspired’ flavors including English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and Thai Coconut Peanut. M&M’S is set to release the new flavors in 2019…

https://www.delish.com/food-news/a23101094/m-ms-internationally-inspired-flavors/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Community Events

Sep
13
Thu
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
Sep 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) For more info: 336.689.1825 Childcare not available
Sep
14
Fri
7:00 am Fall Festival @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Fall Festival @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 14 @ 7:00 am – 9:00 pm
Yard Sale, Silent Auction, Cruise-In Car Show, Chicken Pies, General Store, Baked Goods & more! 336.764.2949 http://www.oakforestumcnc.org The Fall Festival continues Saturday, Sept 15 (7:00am – 1:00pm)    
Sep
15
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Sep 15 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Building Fund 336.431.9507
7:00 am Fall Festival @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Fall Festival @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 15 @ 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
Yard Sale, Silent Auction, Cruise-In Car Show, Chicken Pies, General Store, Baked Goods & more! 336.764.2949 http://www.oakforestumcnc.org The Fall Festival begins Friday, Sept 14 (7:00am – 9:00pm)
9:00 am “Salt & Light” Expo @ Mt. Airy Wesleyan Church (Mt. Airy)
“Salt & Light” Expo @ Mt. Airy Wesleyan Church (Mt. Airy)
Sep 15 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Theme: “Shine The Light” Guest Speakers: Paul Newby – NC Supreme Court Justice Tami Fitzgerald – Executive Director of the NC Values Coalition Bishop EW Jackson – Founder of STAND Rev. Mark Creech – Executive[...]
