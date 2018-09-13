Thursday News, September 13, 2018

15 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair. Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

College Football? YES! This afternoon at BB&T Field. Wake Forest hosting Boston College. Kick off at an earlier time – 5:30pm

Hurricane Florence is approaching the Carolina Coast.

Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm (as of 5am)

Looks like Wilmington will experience the ‘brunt’ of the storm…?

‘Tropical Storm Conditions’ for the Triad Friday into Saturday. Florence is still predicted to make landfall around the Wilmington area late tonight.

Shelter from the storm. The Joel Coliseum is now an official ‘evacuation center’ for individuals fleeing Florence. Wanna volunteer? www.redcross.org/volunteer

Gas Buddy.com Live updates on fuel availability and gas station outages in states affected by Hurricane Florence including North Carolina. Download the app here on the News Blog

NC DOT: Link to report a pot hole, water drain problem, etc… https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

Critical need for blood donors: Area Blood Drives this week…

TODAY: (Sept 13) Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm til 7pm

Friday (Sept 14) East Forsyth High School = 8:30am til 2pm

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center at 650 Coliseum Drive in Winston Salem.

Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability. Walk-ins are welcome

Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Several High School Football Games were played last night ahead of Florence. Winners include…North Davidson, Ledford, Davie County, Glenn, Parkland. Reynolds, Reagan, Bishop McGuinness and High Point Christian. (TONIGHT) Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford, moved to 7 p.m.

Tips: Wind-proofing your deck or patio furniture

There is also nothing more annoying than chasing your patio furniture across the lawn or down the block. Some practical tips beyond stacking your chairs + turning over the table

Staking down your outdoor stuff

Bungee Cords and nylon cords

(Unique) Museum or Earthquake Gel?

Best: Bring the Patio Furniture Indoors

https://learn.livingdirect.com/wind-proof-patio-furniture/

M&M’S is releasing three ‘internationally inspired’ flavors including English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and Thai Coconut Peanut. M&M’S is set to release the new flavors in 2019…

https://www.delish.com/food-news/a23101094/m-ms-internationally-inspired-flavors/