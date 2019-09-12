Thursday News, September 12, 2019  

Record HIGH for the Triad today is 95 degrees set back in 1983

HIRING: Trader Joe’s in Greensboro is ‘coming soon’ and they are hiring!

Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour. Shifts are available all day Monday through Sunday.

The store’s application period runs through Sept. 18.

A ‘Coming Soon’ banner is now up at the proposed Trader Joe’s location at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden.

Trader Joe’s website https://myfox8.com/2019/09/12/trader-joes-in-greensboro-coming-soon-now-hiring/

BYOB at Popeye’s restaurants? That would be ‘bun’…

Fans of Popeyes are sad about their chicken sandwich shortage nationwide.

That’s why it’s suggesting a quick fix. Introducing BYOB or Bring Your Own Bun.

That’s right. Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order its three-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches right there on the spot. Here’s the deal: Popeyes announced in August that it would begin selling chicken sandwiches and sold out its chicken sandwiches in just two weeks.

FYI: There is always Chick-Fil-A or Zaxby’s!

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/12/bring-your-own-bun-popeyes-says-you-can-make-yourself-a-chicken-sandwich/

The top ten Democratic presidential contenders will finally be on one debate stage TONIGHT in Houston. The three-hour showdown will be the first time Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren have appeared on the same stage.The debate will air at 8pm on ABC

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/12/democratic-debate-trump-visits-baltimore-5-things-know-thursday/2280439001/

The US Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to restrict asylum seekers who have not sought protection from another country en route to the US. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/09/11/supreme-court-trump-administration-can-deny-asylum-seekers-border/2225034001/

Authorities discovered a harmful bacteria – a blue-green algae – in High Rock Lake in Davidson County after state officials investigated a complaint at the lake. No injuries were reported. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/harmful-bacteria-discovered-in-high-rock-lake-in-davidson-county/article

Taco Bell introduces new vegetarian menu

While Taco Bell isn’t jumping on the alternative meats bandwagon, the BELL will have its “first-ever dedicated in-store vegetarian menu board” with two new menu items.

Headline of the Morning

“Winston-Salem’s new hazmat vehicle is a tractor-trailer masquerading as a fire truck”

Introduced into service about two months ago, the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s new HAZMAT Response Vehicle is a lot of things, but mainly it’s a tractor-trailer moonlighting as a fire engine, with an office in the back and a weather station that can generate computer models to determine where hazardous gas plumes might blow.

And the truck goes fast.

BTW: 27 members of the HazMat team have been training for nearly a year to be able to comfortably drive the truck, and are the only 27 individuals at the fire department who are allowed to drive the nearly $900,000 dollar “toy.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-s-new-hazmat-vehicle-is-a-tractor-trailer/

SPORTS

NFL: Carolina Panthers hosting the Tampa Bay BUCS at home tonight.

Parkland and East Forsyth remained undefeated (3-0)

They play each other Friday night in Kernersville.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/parkland-and-east-forsyth-remained-undefeated-last-week-that-doesn/

Local Notable Passings

Local Davidson County sports broadcaster Randy Swicegood passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington surrounded by family. Randy was in declining health after reporting his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer several months ago.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday (Sept 14) at 11am at Davidson Funeral Home (Lexington Chapel). Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers and food, please send all memorials to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or High Rock Church of Lexington at 135 Lowes Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292. https://www.the-dispatch.com/obituaries/20190911/randy-swicegood

Robert ‘Bobby’ Motsinger – longtime Midway Christmas Parade organizer and former VP of Ed Kelly’s Appliance – passed away on Monday evening. He was 76.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Forest United Methodist church with no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. http://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/robert-bobby-motsinger

Brown Loflin, owner of Denton FarmPark, passed away earlier in the week.

He was 84.

For the past 49 years, Loflin has held the Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, the largest steam, gas and antique farm machinery show in the Southeast, in the park at 1072 Cranford Road, Denton. Services for Brown Loflin will be conducted in his beloved FarmPark on Cranford Road in Denton.

Visitation – this Sunday afternoon from 2-5:30pm in the craft barn (4255 Handy Road),

Funeral – Monday (Sept 16) at 3 p.m. in the FarmPark Music Hall.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190911/denton-farmpark-patriarch-brown-loflin-dies