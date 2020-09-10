Thursday News, September 10, 2020

Autumn begins on September 22.

Kids without classrooms have a new option in Winston-Salem. Hope Community Church on Brownsboro Road is one of several community learning centers that have opened, offering a safe place for children to learn. The learning center at Hope Community Church plans to open its classroom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – at no cost to children in grades 3-8. https://journalnow.com/news/local/kids-without-classrooms-have-a-new-option-forsyth-sheriffs-office-hope-church-offer-learning-center/

Praise: Federal along with local law enforcement agencies have rescued eight missing children from the Indianapolis area during a five-day operation called “Operation Homecoming,” The rescued children were aged 6 to 17-years-old.

Dozens of children have been rescued this summer thanks to the efforts of the hard-working men and women in law enforcement.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/operation-homecoming-8-missing-endangered-children-rescued-in-latest-effort-by-us-marshals

Novant Health Inc. is consolidating its Triad COVID-19 testing centers into the former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall. The center will be 7am to 3pm -Monday through Friday. Screenings will be available without a referral or appointment.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-moves-covid-19-testing-to-former-sears-auto-care-center-site-will-open-monday/article_05f80642-f203-11ea-9d11-c35e60a5e956.html

Poll: Majority of North Carolinians support Medicaid expansion

There is a healthcare gap in our state. The gap affects individuals who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace. In North Carolina over a half a million people fall into that gap.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/poll-finds-support-for-medicaid-expansion/

UPDATE: A woman has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car and seriously injured on Tuesday morning. According to High Point police, a 30-year-old woman (Kiara Lashae Dockery) of High Point, has been charged with felony hit-and-run. Fox 8…

The boy was returning home after picking up lunch from a Guilford County Schools bus when a light-colored, four-door sedan struck the 10-year-old – who was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hit-and-run-tuesday-leaves-10-year-old-seriously-injured-high-point-police-say/

Sad news: Ronald Bell, a co-founder of the group Kool & the Gang, passed away at his home in the Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side. Bell was 68.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/kool-the-gang-co-founder-ronald-khalis-bell-dies-at-68/

Are you ready for some (college) football?

Wake Forest will host #1 Clemson at home this Saturday night.

There will be a nod to social justice this season on Wake Forest’s helmets –

a clenched fist on both sides and across the back of the helmet, normally reading “Wake Forest,” will be the words “Black Lives Matter” – the emblems will be displayed on the helmets for the entire season…

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-to-display-emblems-black-lives-matter-on-helmets-this-season/

Happy National TV Dinner Day!

THE FIRST ‘Swanson’ TV DINNER WAS MODELED AFTER A THANKSGIVING FEAST in 1954. https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/58808/11-ready-digest-tidbits-about-tv-dinner

Today is (World) Suicide Awareness Day

(Pandemic Stress) At the end of June, the CDC surveyed almost 10,000 Americans on their mental health. They found symptoms of anxiety and depression were up sharply across the board between March and June, compared with the same time the previous year. And young people seemed to be the hardest-hit of any group.

Almost 11% of all respondents to that survey said they had “seriously considered” suicide in the past 30 days.

For those ages 18 to 24, the number was 1 in 4 — more than twice as high.

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/911117577/the-pandemic-has-researchers-worried-about-teen-suicide

(Teens) Suicide is the third-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds, according to the CDC, after accidents and homicide. It’s also thought that at least 25 attempts are made for every completed teen suicide.

The risk of suicide increases dramatically when kids and teens have access to firearms at home, and nearly 60% of all suicides in the US are committed with a gun. That’s why any gun in your home should be unloaded, locked, and kept out of the reach of children and teens. https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/suicide.html

(Military) Everyday, 22 veterans take their own life through suicide. That’s one veteran every 65 minutes. https://www.militaryveteranproject.org/22aday-movement.html

(Young adults) “Researchers discovering that more than one in four (26%) of women aged 16 to 24 have experienced anxiety, depression, panic disorder, phobia or obsessive compulsive disorder,” according to a survey published by The Guardian newspaper. CRU wants you the know that You are not alone. There is hope.

My Friend Is Struggling. What Can I Do?

https://www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-grow/life-and-relationships/hardships/suicide-prevention-resources.html

Have a question about guiding your kids or improving your marriage? Struggling with tough issues like teen rebellion, depression, substance abuse, or infidelity? Focus on the Family’s licensed or pastoral counselors are here to listen and pray with you, as well as provide guidance and resources to help you and your family thrive.

Arrange to speak with one of our counselors at no cost 1-855-771-HELP (4357)

