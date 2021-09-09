Thursday News, September 09, 2021

13 days til Fall 😊

Below normal temperatures over the next several days!

Allergy Alert: ‘Ragweed and Tree pollen’ in the Moderate range for Thursday. https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Happy 27th Birthday (or anniversary) to WBFJ-FM

Remember 1994? https://www.thepeoplehistory.com/1996.html

The Summer Olympics were held in Atlanta.

Average Income per year $36,300.00

Average Cost of new house $118,200.00

Cost of a gallon of Gas $1.22

Loaf of Bread $1.15

US Postage Stamp 32 cents

Average cost of new car $16,300.00

Minimum Hourly Wage Raised To $5.15

Top Movies of 1994 include Independence Day, Twister, and 101 Dalmatians

Must have Christmas toy – Tickle Me Elmo.

Nintendo releases their newest gaming system the Nintendo 64

WBFJ FM went on the air on this date – September 09, 1994.

27 years of music and ministry, serving the community!

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include inflatables, marching bands AND crowds of people lining the streets of Manhattan once again this year.

All participants and staff will be vaccinated and required to wearing face coverings. Additional guidelines and restrictions will be announced in November.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-public-2021/index.html

NFL (Season opener) The Buccaneers hosting the Cowboys TONIGHT in Tampa.

Kick off at 8:20pm (NBC)

Christian author and speaker Max Lucado has been diagnosed with an ‘ascending aortic aneurysm’. “Though surgery is a possibility, none is planned at the moment,” Lucado explained. “The current strategy is to wait, watch, and pray that the aneurysm doesn’t increase any further in size. I am maintaining my normal routines and commitments…” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/september/max-lucado-diagnosed-with-ascending-aortic-aneurysm-asks-for-prayers-that-gods-perfect-will-be-done

New York City-based preacher and writer Tim Keller sharing that doctors had to remove a cancerous lump last month. Keller, the founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, has been battling pancreatic cancer for a little over a year.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/september/please-do-pray-tim-keller-gives-health-update-after-new-cancerous-lump-removed

‘Autumn at Oz Festival’ Celebrating that 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz.

Beech Mountain (over the next 3 weekends = Sept 10-11, 17-18 and 25-26)

During Autumn at Oz, you can skip down the yellow brick road with the Scarecrow, TinMan, and ToTo with craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting, and the Land of Oz Exhibit featuring original props and costumes. Tickets info: https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz

The Biden administration to preparing to sue Texas over their new Pro-Life law which bans most abortions in the state.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/biden-administration-set-to-sue-texas-over-new-abortion-law-11631154406

Mask ban legal? A Florida judge ruled Wednesday that the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks to guard against the coronavirus, while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/judge-florida-cant-enforce-ban-on-school-mask-mandates/

A&T State University will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests at sports events including home football games. The Aggies are also cancelling ‘some’ of its Homecoming events due to the surge of Covid-19. Homecoming set for Oct 24-31.

https://journalnow.com/a-t-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-or-negative-covid-tests-at-sports-events/article

*The Governor and the Covid-19 Task Force will give an update at 3pm today.

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site?

Once you hit the ‘testing’ link, just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

Additional renovations. Water levels are being lowered for planned construction and upgrades. A new boat ramp and other features will be added or improved. https://journalnow.com/news/local/salem-lake-water-levels-drop-as-renovation-work-gets-underway-and-boat-access-is-cut/article

59% of Americans are currently at risk of homelessness. In fact, millions are just one paycheck away from experiencing homelessness firsthand. Source: Charles Schwab

https://invisiblepeople.tv/59-of-americans-are-just-one-paycheck-away-from-homelessness/

Sobering fact: Millions of middle-class Americans are just one missed paycheck away from poverty, with 4 of 10 considered “liquid-asset poor,” or without enough money socked away to cope with even a sudden disruption in income. Source: Prosperity Now

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/40-of-americans-one-step-from-poverty-if-they-miss-a-paycheck/