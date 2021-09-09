Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, September 09, 2021

Thursday News, September 09, 2021

Verne HillSep 09, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News, September 09, 2021

Like

13 days til Fall 😊

Below normal temperatures over the next several days!

Allergy Alert: ‘Ragweed and Tree pollen’ in the Moderate range for Thursday.  https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Happy 27th Birthday (or anniversary) to WBFJ-FM

Remember 1994?      https://www.thepeoplehistory.com/1996.html

The Summer Olympics were held in Atlanta.

Average Income per year $36,300.00

Average Cost of new house $118,200.00

Cost of a gallon of Gas $1.22

Loaf of Bread $1.15

US Postage Stamp 32 cents

Average cost of new car $16,300.00

Minimum Hourly Wage Raised To $5.15

Top Movies of 1994 include Independence Day, Twister, and 101 Dalmatians

Must have Christmas toy – Tickle Me Elmo.

Nintendo releases their newest gaming system the Nintendo 64

WBFJ FM went on the air on this date – September 09, 1994.

27 years of music and ministry, serving the community!

 

 

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include inflatables, marching bands AND crowds of people lining the streets of Manhattan once again this year.

All participants and staff will be vaccinated and required to wearing face coverings. Additional guidelines and restrictions will be announced in November.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-public-2021/index.html

 

NFL (Season opener) The Buccaneers hosting the Cowboys TONIGHT in Tampa.

Kick off at 8:20pm (NBC)

 

Christian author and speaker Max Lucado has been diagnosed with an ‘ascending aortic aneurysm’.  “Though surgery is a possibility, none is planned at the moment,” Lucado explained. “The current strategy is to wait, watch, and pray that the aneurysm doesn’t increase any further in size. I am maintaining my normal routines and commitments…” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/september/max-lucado-diagnosed-with-ascending-aortic-aneurysm-asks-for-prayers-that-gods-perfect-will-be-done

 

New York City-based preacher and writer Tim Keller sharing that doctors had to remove a cancerous lump last month.  Keller, the founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, has been battling pancreatic cancer for a little over a year.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/september/please-do-pray-tim-keller-gives-health-update-after-new-cancerous-lump-removed

 

‘Autumn at Oz Festival’  Celebrating that 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz.

Beech Mountain (over the next 3 weekends = Sept 10-11, 17-18 and 25-26)

During Autumn at Oz, you can skip down the yellow brick road with the Scarecrow, TinMan, and ToTo with craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting, and the Land of Oz Exhibit featuring original props and costumes. Tickets info: https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz

 

 

The Biden administration to preparing to sue Texas over their new Pro-Life law which bans most abortions in the state.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/biden-administration-set-to-sue-texas-over-new-abortion-law-11631154406

 

Mask ban legal? A Florida judge ruled Wednesday that the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks to guard against the coronavirus, while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/judge-florida-cant-enforce-ban-on-school-mask-mandates/

 

A&T State University will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests at sports events including home football games. The Aggies are also cancelling ‘some’ of its Homecoming events due to the surge of Covid-19.  Homecoming set for Oct 24-31.

https://journalnow.com/a-t-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-or-negative-covid-tests-at-sports-events/article

 

*The Governor and the Covid-19 Task Force will give an update at 3pm today.

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site?

Once you hit the ‘testing’ link, just insert your zip code.  Check out the News Blog.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

 

 

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

Additional renovations. Water levels are being lowered for planned construction and upgrades. A new boat ramp and other features will be added or improved. https://journalnow.com/news/local/salem-lake-water-levels-drop-as-renovation-work-gets-underway-and-boat-access-is-cut/article

 

59% of Americans are currently at risk of homelessness. In fact, millions are just one paycheck away from experiencing homelessness firsthand. Source: Charles Schwab

https://invisiblepeople.tv/59-of-americans-are-just-one-paycheck-away-from-homelessness/

 

Sobering fact: Millions of middle-class Americans are just one missed paycheck away from poverty, with 4 of 10 considered “liquid-asset poor,” or without enough money socked away to cope with even a sudden disruption in income. Source: Prosperity Now

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/40-of-americans-one-step-from-poverty-if-they-miss-a-paycheck/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLocal Covid updates -August 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Happy 27th Birthday to WBFJ-FM

Verne HillSep 09, 2021

Local Covid updates -August 2021

Verne HillSep 09, 2021

NC CASH.COM: You could have unclaimed cash and property

Verne HillSep 09, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes