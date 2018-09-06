Thursday News, September 06, 2018

Rain chances go UP, temperatures go down for the weekend

22 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Renowned Triad sportscaster Mike Hogewood passed away on Wednesday. Mike was only in his 60s. Hogewood was a household voice in the sports world from Local TV sports reporting…ACC sports commentating…to being a pitchman for Carolina Kia. Hogewood was also active in the Greensboro theater community, acting in many plays over the years. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mike-hogewood-renowned-local-sportscaster-for-wfmy-dead-at/article_

Spirit Airlines now has flights out of PTI in Greensboro.

*Spirit Airlines is giving away a pair of “Spiri-tan-e-ous” trips to Florida – TODAY.

Arrive at PTI – with your bag packed – and enter to win a free round-trip plane ticket to a Spirit destination with hotel accommodations! MoreGoPTI.com.

The cool catch: The flight will leave shortly after the winner is announced.

*One more drawing at 6 pm for a 7:42pm flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

BTW: Laura Brennon won a flight to Tampa, Fla. this morning at the 8:30am drawing.

Domino’s Pizza (in Russia) was forced to end a recent promotion offering fans free pizza for life if they got the brand’s logo tattooed “in a prominent place” on their body after the campaign became too popular. The Free Pizza promotion from Domino’s promised up to 100 free Domino’s pizzas every year for 100 years to anyone who got a tattoo of the company’s logo – posted the photo to social media – with the authenticity of the ink. Update: Only the first 350 people with Domino’s tattoos will be awarded the special lifetime pizza deal.

Check out the News Blog how to spot a credit card skimmer at a gas pump or ATM. Knowing what to look for could save you from identity theft

Identity thieves are attaching credit card skimmers to machines in order to get the card’s information. The theft devices are placed over the area of the machine where you insert your card. When you swipe your card, you won’t see the skimmer, though.

TIP: The only way to know if it’s safe to insert your card is to inspect – even pull on – the area immediately around the card slot. You’re not going to damage or destroy an ATM by pulling on it and checking to make sure there’s nothing wrong with it. You won’t need any tools to check for one. All you’ll have to do is pull the card slot area to see if you were about to be swindled.

Free Community Clinic this Saturday / Noon – 4 p.m.

Location: Christ Center Assembly, 2721 W. Mountain St., Kernersville

Free screenings: Vision, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure will be available. Transportation is available by calling 980-329-4946.

This Saturday, downtown Marion will celebrate its first ever Western North Carolina ‘BigFoot Festival’. Recently, Mayor Steve Little proclaimed ‘BigFoot’ the official animal of Marion. WBTV

Wake Forest University is introducing a clear-bag policy for the first time this Saturday during Wakes home opener at BB&T Football Field.

*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag the size of a ‘one-gallon clear plastic bag’, such as a Ziploc bag. *Ladies will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, roughly the size of a hand or 4½ inches by 6½ inches, with or without a handle or strap.

Celebrate model aviation while helping those in need in our community. The 4th Annual Miniature Air Show

This Saturday, September 8 starting at 10am.

Location: Hobby Park, 2301 W Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

*Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Reason: The median walls are being replaced

I-40 EB just past the Hwy 52 interchange. Left lane CLOSED through Sept 21

ALERT: Davidson County / near Thomasville

Road closure with a detour week days through Oct 05th. 7am to 3:30pm Mon-Fri

Midway School Road between Old Greensboro and Hwy 109

