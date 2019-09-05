Thursday News, September 05, 2019  

The latest on Hurricane Dorian as of 8am…

Dorian is still a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds near 115 mph. The dangers of Dorian over the next 24 hours…

*Coastal areas will experience deadly storm surge and extreme winds.

*Flash flooding and strong gusty winds inland toward Raleigh

NOTE: Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center

AND tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

“Total devastation in the Bahamas” The death toll has jumped up to 20 in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Dorian, once a Cat 5 hurricane on Monday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/september/decimated-apocalyptic-first-views-emerge-of-bahamas-devastation-as-dorian-marches-up-east-coast

Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted over 30 tons of emergency items along with ‘disaster relief team specialists’ to the Bahamas. The airlift included materials for temporary shelters, household water filters, as well as two community filtration units that turn saltwater into drinking water. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-dorian-relief/

Operation Blessing, based in Virginia Beach, sent an international disaster relief team to Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday to provide emergency aid in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2019/september/operation-blessing-deploys-international-disaster-relief-team-to-aid-devastated-bahamas

Making the grade? Fewer Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools received failing grades this year as compared with last school year, according to the scores released by the state Wednesday. The school system had seven schools that received an A in 2018-2019 year of those – Atkins High School, Reagan High School along with elementary schools with an A including Clemmons, Lewisville, Meadowlark, Sherwood Forest and Whitaker. Statewide, North Carolina schools showed some improvement, with more schools meeting or exceeding expectations for student growth, according to the State Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-just-got-their-yearly-grades/

State health officials will ‘delay’ the rollout of Medicaid managed-care changes in the Triad, Northwest North Carolina and Triangle that had been scheduled for Nov. 1. The rollout will take place statewide Feb. 1, 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/roll-out-of-new-medicaid-program-delayed-until-february/article_4928bf41-cdd9-5eca-8134-5068ec764d56.html

Food News: A new Taco Bell will be built in front of Hickory Tree Crossing Shopping Center (near the intersection of Highway 150 and Hickory Tree Road). The new Taco Bell will replace the car wash…

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/taco-bell-coming-to-n-c-and-hickory-tree-road/article_8bd33e02-760d-5210-819a-05ca04937111.html

Friday Night Lights: After splitting its first two games, Glenn High looks ahead to home opener against Parkland at newly-rebuilt Marty Stanley Stadium…

College Football: Camerun Peoples, a running back at App State, tore an ACL last Saturday and will miss the rest of the college football season.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-s-camerun-peoples-out-for-the-rest-of/article_9038d252-675f-5a4d-a159-71024fb7dcbc.html#5

Do you receive local TV over-the-air? You must re-scan on Friday…

Many over-the-air TV channels locally are having to ‘changing frequencies’ to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC.

Rescan your smart TV this Friday (Sept 6) to continue picking up specific local channels including…

UNC-TV channels

WXII NBC-12 www.WXII12.com/rescan

CW-20 WCWG

Spring of 2020 these channels will need to be rescanned: WGHP Fox-8 and WFMY CBS-2

The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.

More information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan and www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp

Christmas is still over 100 days away, but you won’t have to wait that long for the Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies.

The first premieres at the end of October. Here’s the list for 2019…

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” | Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

“Merry & Bright” | Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Scavenger Hunt” | Sunday, November 3, 8 p.m.

“A Christmas Duet” | Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

“The Mistletoe Secret”| Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m.

“Double Holiday” | Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m.

“The Christmas Club” | Sunday, November 17, 8 p.m.

“Picture a Perfect Christmas” | Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” | Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m.

“Check Inn to Christmas” | Monday, November 25, 8 p.m.

“A Gift to Remember 2” | Tuesday, November 26, 8 p.m.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” | Wednesday, November 27, 8 p.m.

“Write Before Christmas” | Thursday, November 28, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at the Plaza” | Friday, November 29, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Rome” | Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Town” | Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m.

“A Christmas Love Story” | Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at Dollywood” | Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” | Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m.

“Alice in Christmasland” | Sunday, December 15, 8 p.m.

“It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” | Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m.

“Holiday Date” | Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m.

“When Calls the Heart Christmas” | Wednesday, December 25, 8 p.m.

“New Year, New Me” | Saturday, December 28, 8 p.m.

Some takeaways…

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” premieres on Saturday, October 26th.

Then, a new movie debuts each Saturday and Sunday through December 28th.

There is a new movie each night during the week of Thanksgiving.

*If 24 new movies on the Hallmark Channel aren’t enough for you, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 16 new movies. https://www.hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/miracles-of-christmas/new-movies-2019