Thursday News, September 03, 2020

Labor Day this Monday (Sept 7)

3 weeks until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

Election Day (Nov 3) is 2 months away…

UPDATE: Back-to-School (in-person) for students in Stokes County on September 14.

https://journalnow.com/townnews/school/stokes-county-schools-to-begin-in-person-classes-for-their-students-on-sept-14/

From Wed: Lexington City and Thomasville City Schools announce a delay of in-person learning until mid-October. Students will remain online for now.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/09/02/lexington-thomasville-students-wont-return-class-until-october/5688330002/

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Raleigh later today.

Pence will take part in a pro-life event and tour a pregnancy care center.

The Vice President will also stop in Cary to accept the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/08/28/vice-president-mike-pence-attend-pro-life-event-north-carolina/

President Trump will make a campaign stop in Winston-Salem this Tuesday

(Sept 8) at Smith Reynolds Airport. (Doors will open at 4pm. Trump will speak at 7pm)

Tickets are required to attend the event www.donaldjtrump.com/events/ .

https://journalnow.com/news/local/president-trump-to-make-a-campaign-visit-to-winston-salem-next-tuesday/article_307d02a6-ed75-11ea-8a0c-23c60de06584.html#1

New this morning: Facebook will block new political ads during the week before Election Day on November 3. In the statement, Facebook will also remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/facebook-to-block-new-political-ads-in-the-week-before-election-day/article

Reminder: Early voting happens statewide October 15 – October 31, 2020

*General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Update: Wake Forest’s football game against Notre Dame on September 26 is moving to Truist Field in Winston-Salem – instead of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

No spectators in the stands…

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-football-to-play-notre-dame-at-truist-field-fans-wont-be-in-the/

Reminder: If you live (or have a business) in Surry, Wilkes, Alleghany or Ashe counties and experienced damage from that August 9th earthquake (near Sparta) –

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses. Details on the News Blog.

(336) 372-2999 / https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/federal-agency-approves-providing-disaster-loans-to-four-northwest-n-c-counties/

From fear to joy? The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many things, but FOMO doesn’t appear to be one of them. As in “fear of missing out”. FO-MO is alive and well in lockdown. Some Mental Health experts are suggesting an alternative to FO-MO –

How about JO-MO, or “the joy of missing out.” In other words, try to find happiness in the present moment, in whatever you may be doing.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2020/08/11/covid-19-fomo-fear-missing-out-persists-amid-pandemic/3338062001/