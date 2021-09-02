Thursday News, September 02, 2021

Mt Tabor High School is closed TODAY, after that deadly shooting on Wednesday. Counselors and the district’s Crisis Team are available at an offsite location for parents and students. Any children experiencing distress or anxiety related to this incident, are encouraged you to reach out to your school counselor for support. News Conference at 11am this morning.

“The safety of our students is our most important priority, and the district assures you it will be reviewing all the details of this incident. WS/FCS will continue to keep everyone informed.” -Tricia McManus, WS/FC Schools Superintendent

https://www.facebook.com/wsfcsofficial/

Workers at Walgreens are getting a pay raise. Starting wages for all hourly employees will be ‘increased in phases to $15 an hour’ beginning in October.

FYI: CVS has already started raising its minimum wage for hourly workers to $15.

https://kvoa.com/news/top-stories/2021/08/31/walgreens-raises-minimum-hourly-wage-to-15-for-all-employees/

Opening night for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro is officially open? TONIGHT, Rhiannon Giddens, Greensboro native and Grammy Award-winner, will perform. Friday night- Michael Cavanaugh and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents “The Music of Billy Joel.”

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/greensboros-tanger-center-ready-for-showtime/article

Update: The state has extended the ‘cash cards for Covid-vaccinations’ program through mid-September. The cards will now be available (at specific locations including the Forsyth County Health Department) through September 13, 2021.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/winston-salem-extends-cash-cards-for-vaccinations

Novant Health has re-opened its COVID-19 ‘testing location’ at Hanes Mall.

Due to increased demand, the COVID-19 drive-through testing location located in the former Sears Auto Center will operate Monday – Friday, from 7am – 3pm.

While drive-up testing will be available, appointments are required.

Rapid tests are not available. Another source: Test Site Finder

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/2566/novant-health-reopens-covid-19-testing-location-at-hanes-mall.aspx\

Looking for a COVID-19 testing?

Once you hit the ‘testing’ link, just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

‘The Mayberry Effect’? For the last five years, Chris Hudson’s life has been dedicated to Andy Griffith and the show set in the fictional town of ‘Mayberry.’

Chris just released a documentary called, The Mayberry Effect. In part, it explores how Andy’s home of Mount Airy has become the place for any and all Mayberry fans.

‘The Mayberry Effect’ documentary is available on Prime Video, RedBox and VUDU.

https://www.themayberryeffect.com/

First day of FALL – SEPT 22 – less than 3 weeks away

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming

Carolina Classic Fair, coming up October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.

*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

“Farmer’s Almanac: We’re in for one of the coldest winters in years.”

They have even dubbed the upcoming winter as the “season of shivers?”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/09/01/old-farmers-almanac-predicts-cold-winter/5665506001/

Krispy Kreme: Get two FREE donuts by showing your Covid-vaccination card.

The promotion continues through this Sunday, September 5.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-offering-two-free-doughnuts-for-vaccinated-people-promotion-runs-aug-30-through-sept/

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property.

https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

It’s a free service. www.nccash.com

Centennial Sisters’ secret to long life?

Thelma Susewind is 101 years old. Her sister Doris Rounds is 104

So, what is the secret to these Centennial Sisters’ longevity?

Doris chimed in saying “Living on a farm (the sisters grew up in Seekonk, Massachusetts) and “eating fresh vegetables. And we had plenty of exercise because we had bicycles that we could ride all day long and not worry about cars because there were so few of them.” “And don’t smoke!” Thelma exclaimed.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/centennial-sisters-give-secret-to-long-life

SURVEY: 2 in 3 people have favorite places to sit on the couch and at the kitchen table!

More than half of Americans (55%) would feel uncomfortable sitting anywhere else but their favorite spot. www.studyfinds.org/most-people-have-favorite-spot-on-couch-kitchen-table-furniture/

The average car depreciation. New cars depreciate faster than used cars, with the value of a new car typically dropping by over 20% after the first year ownership then continuing to depreciate by 10% or so each year after that. *After five years, your car could be worth roughly half of what you initially paid for it.

https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/what-is-depreciation-on-a-car/#.

The Paralympics in Tokyo continue through Sunday (Sept 5).

Ways to watch here: https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/schedule

College Football begins…

Thursday games (SEPT 2)

App State VS East Carolina tonight at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte!

Kickoff at 7:30pm (ESPN-U)

NC State hosting South Florida (7:30pm)

FRIDAY (SEPT 3)

UNC at Virginia (6pm)

Wake Forest hosting Old Dominion (7pm)

Duke at UNC-Charlotte (7pm)

SATURDAY (SEPT 4)

Clemson vs Georgia in Charlotte (‘Carolina Panther’ Stadium)

Kick off at 7:30pm.

NOTE: Rams Football on hold this weekend.

WSSU’s game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium has been canceled because of several cases of positive COVID-19 tests within the Pembroke team. The Rams next game (Sept. 11) at Catawba