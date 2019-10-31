Thursday News, October 31, 2019  

SURVEY: 71% of parents buy more candy than we need for trick-or-treaters…

What to do with your left over pumpkin? Turn it into an outdoor bird feeder.

All you need is a pumpkin, 2 small sticks, twine and bird seed! And it’s easy!!

D-I-Y instructions from Audubon magazine on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Job Alert: UPS is hiring!

This Friday (NOV 1) UPS is hosting their biggest hiring event of the year.

Information on UPS jobs in Greensboro and surrounding areas…

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru this Friday, NOV 1st

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2019.

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru this Friday, NOV 1st

Reminder: Marketplace Open Enrollment starts Friday and lasts until

December 15, 2019. Now is the time to visit HealthCare.gov to get ready for this year’s Open Enrollment and review your 2020 health plan options…

#20 App State: The Mountaineers hosting Georgia Southern in Boone TONIGHT

Kick off at 8pm (ESPN-U)

Looking ahead to November 9th: #20 Appalachian State travels to South Carolina. Kick off @ 7 p.m.

Wake Forest hosting NC State this Saturday @ BB&T Field. Kick off at noon…

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

(TODAY) Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem

OCT 31: 2:30pm – 7pm

Corner of Peace Heaven and Country Club Roads

(FRI) North Forsyth High School on Shattalon Drive (WS)

NOV 1st from 9am – 3pm

(SAT) Kernersville Area Tennis Association

Location: Fourth of July Park on West Mountain St.

NOV 2 from 10am til 2:30pm

High School Football Match-ups (NOV 1)

Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football ahead of next Saturday’s release of the state football pairings.

Reagan at West Forsyth

Davie County at East Forsyth

Reynolds at Glenn

Mount Tabor at Parkland

West Stokes at North Forsyth

Oak Grove at Thomasville

Ask SAM: Safety Tips For Treaters (WSPD)

*It is always a good idea to look over your children’s Halloween candy just to be safe.

If there is any candy that appears to have been tampered with — such as the wrapper already opened — it’s better to throw it out.

*Know the routes that your children are taking and make sure an adult is with them.

*Make sure children know to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle

*If the child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye openings are large enough to allow for peripheral vision.

*Try to incorporate reflective strips on costumes, and have the children carry a flashlight or glow stick.

*Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible

*Remind drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters and to drive safely.

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

National collection week is November 18-25th…

World Series: The Washington Nationals taking the series in Game 7.

All wins (by both teams) during the World Series were ‘on-the-road’…

A memorial service for former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker has been set for this Sunday (NOV 3) at 2:30 p.m. at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. Family visitation would take place in Wait Chapel after the service. Arrangements are being handled by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes & Crematory.

The funeral service for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be this Sunday (NOV 3) at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church on N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

