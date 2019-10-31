Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, October 31, 2019  

Thursday News, October 31, 2019  

Verne HillOct 31, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News, October 31, 2019  

Like

SURVEY: 71% of parents buy more candy than we need for trick-or-treaters…

What to do with your left over pumpkin? Turn it into an outdoor bird feeder.

All you need is a pumpkin, 2 small sticks, twine and bird seed! And it’s easy!!

D-I-Y instructions from Audubon magazine on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.audubon.org/news/pumpkin-bird-feeder-makes-happy-harvest-birds?fbclid=IwAR3N6lOIUczTVSV0a_l2QoqhajWWNTAQIA4v941IuApfJYjsP6Ima5ynJlU

 

Job Alert: UPS is hiring! 

This Friday (NOV 1) UPS is hosting their biggest hiring event of the year.

Information on UPS jobs in Greensboro and surrounding areas…

https://www.jobs-ups.com/brownfriday#categories

 

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru this Friday, NOV 1st

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2019.

https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/2019/one-stop%20early%20voting_sites_hours_November2019.pdf “God is

Reminder: Marketplace Open Enrollment starts Friday and lasts until

December 15, 2019. Now is the time to visit HealthCare.gov to get ready for this year’s Open Enrollment and review your 2020 health plan options…

 

 

#20 App State: The Mountaineers hosting Georgia Southern in Boone TONIGHT

Kick off at 8pm (ESPN-U)

Looking ahead to November 9th: #20 Appalachian State travels to South Carolina.  Kick off @ 7 p.m.

 

Wake Forest hosting NC State this Saturday @ BB&T Field. Kick off at noon…

 

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

(TODAY) Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem

OCT 31:  2:30pm – 7pm

Corner of Peace Heaven and Country Club Roads

 

(FRI) North Forsyth High School on Shattalon Drive (WS)

NOV 1st from 9am – 3pm

 

(SAT) Kernersville Area Tennis Association

Location: Fourth of July Park on West Mountain St.

NOV 2 from 10am til 2:30pm

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

 

High School Football Match-ups (NOV 1)

Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football ahead of next Saturday’s release of the state football pairings.

Reagan at West Forsyth

Davie County at East Forsyth

Reynolds at Glenn

Mount Tabor at Parkland

West Stokes at North Forsyth

Oak Grove at Thomasville

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/four-teams-are-tied-for-first-in-the-central-piedmont

 

 

 

Ask SAM: Safety Tips For Treaters    (WSPD)

*It is always a good idea to look over your children’s Halloween candy just to be safe.

If there is any candy that appears to have been tampered with — such as the wrapper already opened — it’s better to throw it out.

*Know the routes that your children are taking and make sure an adult is with them.

*Make sure children know to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle

*If the child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye openings are large enough to allow for peripheral vision.

*Try to incorporate reflective strips on costumes, and have the children carry a flashlight or glow stick.

*Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible

*Remind drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters and to drive safely.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-wspd-safety-tips-for-halloween/

 

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th

 

World Series: The Washington Nationals taking the series in Game 7.

All wins (by both teams) during the World Series were ‘on-the-road’…

 

 

 

A memorial service for former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker has been set for this Sunday (NOV 3) at 2:30 p.m. at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University.  Family visitation would take place in Wait Chapel after the service. Arrangements are being handled by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes & Crematory.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/memorial-service-set-for-former-sheriff-barker/article_e79d7537-73f2-5d49-bc7e-0b6c4261d942.html

 

The funeral service for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be this Sunday (NOV 3) at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church on N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

A visitation will follow the service at Mullin Life Center on N. Greene St., also in Greensboro. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kay-hagan-funeral-arrangements-greensboro/83-fd750989-c29d-4902-a08a-17617dbd69cf

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: “Strangled”, a short film directed by Landon Grant
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Mission Cry re-purposes Bibles

Verne HillNov 01, 2019

Friday News, November 01, 2019  

Verne HillNov 01, 2019

S@5: “Strangled”, a short film directed by Landon Grant

Verne HillOct 31, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
2
Sat
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 2 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
9:00 am “The Grateful Shred:” Community ... @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
“The Grateful Shred:” Community ... @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 2 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
COR365 will shred documents for $5.00 a box Proceeds: Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336.725.3695
9:00 am Fall Bazaar & Craft Show @ Sedge Garden United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
Fall Bazaar & Craft Show @ Sedge Garden United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
Nov 2 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Crafts, Holiday Items, Seasonal Food & more! Proceeds: Local Missions It’s Free  /  336.788.2297  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes