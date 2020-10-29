Thursday News, October 29, 2020

Tropical Storm Warning: Northern mountains, Foothills and the Piedmont Triad. Severe weather possible through early afternoon…

REMINDER: Please make sure your headlights are ON.

When using your windshield wipers, lights MUST be ON.

It’s a state law! And it helps others to see YOU!

What is left of Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring high wind gusts and locally heavy rain as it moves towards the Piedmont Triad into the afternoon.

Wind gusts of 60 MPH are possible thru 3pm

Please secure any outdoor objects or move them indoors!

Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

-National Weather Service

Today will be a remote-learning day for students in several school systems across the Piedmont Triad. Because of the threat of severe weather, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has given all employees the option to work remotely today.

*All high school athletic practices have been cancelled for Thursday. WFMY2

Drive Thru Job Fair, Friday Morning…

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools holding a drive-thru job fair tomorrow morning (FRI OCT 30) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Parkland High School at corner of Peter’s Creek and Brewer Road (WS)

Registration is required for the drive-thru job fair. Attendance is limited.

Full and part time positions with the school system are available including…

Groundskeepers (full-time and seasonal)

Painters & Paint Crew Leaders

HVAC PM Technician

Grounds Pest Control Tech

Electrical Apprentice

General Building Technician

Heavy Goods Mover, and Bus Drivers & Bus Driver Assistants

*Candidates should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to the event. For more information, call Goodwill’s Career Center at 336-724-3621, or visit the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools website.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/wsfcs-partners-with-indeed-and-goodwill-for-job-fair/

Help students in need, with the purchase of this donut!

Final day: Purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the Spartan Open Food Pantry…assisting students and staff in need at UNC-G + Greensboro College.

The Spartan Open Pantry receives 40¢…for every Spartan donut sold.

http://wesleyluther.org/sop?fbclid=IwAR0INGqIPNim-HORKJ77ozmH3oB8_-kvak6AS5xbbSRA3vPmNcNwAxqYs3o

Headline of the Morning

‘Tupperware’s stock soars thanks to more people staying home and cooking’

Tupperware’s stock skyrocketed during the third quarter up as much as 41%.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/tupperwares-stock-soares-after-third-quarter-earnings-top-estimates

Election Day – Tuesday, November 3.

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through this Saturday, October 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

Your absentee ballot MUST be dropped off or mailed in on or before Nov 3.

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

*Important voter info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Reminder: Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night.

5 Things every Homeowner should do during a time change – including new batteries for smoke detectors on the News Blog!

https://www.heritagepci.com/blog/daylight-saving-time-homeowner-tasks/

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.

More relief is on the way for renters after Gov. Cooper signed an executive order to strengthen eviction prevention. This executive order requires landlords to make tenants aware of their rights under the CDC’s temporary eviction moratorium order, including giving residents the option to fill out a declaration form before starting the eviction process. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/executive-order-more-relief-renters-landlords-evictions

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

WEB: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

Golden Corral in Lexington will close for good. Many of the local employees were offered positions at Golden Corral restaurants in Asheboro, Concord

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/10/28/golden-corral-lexington-close-good-oct-31/6049059002/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask