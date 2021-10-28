Search
Thursday News, October 28, 2021

Oct 28, 2021

Open House: Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC) ‘Interactive Tour’ this Thursday, Oct 28 from 5-6:30pm.

‍Location: Mary Rittling Conference Center, Davidson Campus.

*Also, stick around for their Trunk-or-Treat in Parking Lot “C” from 6–8 p.m.

Registration is encouraged for the Open House. Masks will be required indoors.

Register at https://openhouse.davidsondavie.edu/

 

Municipal elections: Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct 30.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

The new Aldi in Clemmons will open next Thursday, November 4th!

Location: 2455 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012

https://www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/grand-openings/clemmons-nc/

 

NEW: A cheap, generically available anti-depressant may reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 disease by close to a third in people at high risk.

*The drug, sold under the brand name Luvox, is a SSRI most often used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression.

*A trial among 1,500 patients in Brazil showed those who took the drug, known as

flu-VOX-amine, were less likely to progress to severe disease and to require hospitalization. https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/28/health/fluvoxamine-covid-risk-study/index.html

 

UPDATE: An elderly American pastor who was kidnapped earlier this month (Oct 3) in Haiti has been released.

Meanwhile, Christian Aid Ministries is calling for continued prayer for the 17 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Five children are among the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were taken along with their Haitian driver during a visit to an orphanage. A ransom for the 17 to be released stands at $17 million…

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/kidnapped-american-pastor-finally-freed-in-haiti-17-other-missionaries-still-hostage

 

World Series: Astros over the Braves (7 – 2) last night in Game 2                            Game 3 Friday night in Atlanta

 

Praise / Update: Best-selling Christian author and preacher Max Lucado has shared an update on his health crisis, crediting God’s “hand of grace” for reducing the size of his aneurysm. The 66-year-old made the announcement in a YouTube video, revealing that the good news was “surprising and unexpected.”

“It certainly seemed that surgery was going to be a part of my future. After undergoing a couple of more tests however, just a few days ago we were given some surprising and unexpected news,” Lucado explained. “The measurement of my aneurysm has actually diminished. No one saw this coming! The medical team credits a more precise test, and they very well may be correct. But I want to credit a good God who, in this case, is choosing to keep a hand of grace around the aneurysm. The bulge is actually reduced to the point that I don’t even have to go back to the doctor for a year.”

*Thank you for continually praying!  

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/i-want-to-credit-a-good-god-max-lucado-reveals-surprising-and-unexpected-aneurysm-update

 

 

M&M’s beats Reese’s peanut butter cups as top Halloween candy

Snickers, Hershey bars and Skittles also made the list.

NOTE: 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy on or before October 31.

Source: 2021 RetailMeNot survey

 

College Football

A&T, App State and WAKE celebrating ‘homecoming’ this weekend…

#13 Wake Forest hosting Duke this Saturday afternoon (Oct 30).

Kick off at 4pm in Winston-Salem Homecoming weekend for the Deacs!

The undefeated Deacs are 7-0. 1st in ACC – Atlantic Division

     Wake Forest (#13 in the nation) with their highest football ranking since World War II.

Ticket info: https://godeacs.com/sports/football/schedule/2021

 

Study: Over half of people would do almost anything for more “me – time”

The study -commissioned by WoodWick and conducted by OnePoll – revealing that the majority of people (86%) believe having time to themselves is vital for their personal well-being.  The bulk of 2,000 surveyed (77%) agreeing that alone time is necessary for them to decompress. More than two-thirds (68%) are willing to say “no” to social plans just to have more time to themselves.

*Almost half (46%) admit they would even endure listening to the same song on repeat for three days straight if it meant getting more time to themselves.

What SONG would you endure (or enjoy) for 3 days? 

www.wboy.com/only-on-wboy-com/wboy-com-lists-and-rankings/46-of-adults-would-listen-to-same-song-on-repeat-for-3-days-just-for-more-me-time/

 

 

Update: Kidnapped Pastor in Haiti Released
