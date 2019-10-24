Thursday News, October 24, 2019  

Breaking News this morning: TobyMac’s oldest child ‘Truett’ has died.

Truett (or Tru-Dog) was just 21 years old…

Few details about the death have been released.

A representative for TobyMac said in a statement:

“Truett did pass away at home sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Cause of death has not been determined. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

TobyMac was on tour in Canada but is back home with his family.

https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/10/24/truett-foster-mckeehan-tobymacs-son-rapper-dies-suddenly/4080913002/

The song by TobyMac “Scars” was originally dedicated to his son.

“Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone…”

*TobyMac told The Tennessean last year it was tough to see his oldest living on his own.”‘Scars’ is deeply personal. Up to now, [our home’s] been a safe harbor, a place of love. And now, you know, I have my first kid leave home. He’s going and facing this world…. To watch and see him get cut and get bruised, it’s not easy.

I want people to know that they are not alone…”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFSA3SvZWX0

“Crashing the Party?” About two dozen House Republicans marched into the closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday calling for transparency in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

*Pizza and Chick-Fil-A was also brought in to ‘fuel the lunchtime hunger”…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/october/fed-up-with-secrecy-republicans-disrupt-impeachment-deposition-demand-transparency

It’s called e-skimming: We all know we need to be on the lookout for skimming devices that crooks install at ATM machines or at the gas pumps. But just in time for the holiday shopping season, we’re now being warned that the hackers are watching our online shopping carts, too, in order to steal our credit card and debit card information.

Cyber criminals are getting our data in real time, which can make that information more valuable in the underground market. Such theft can happen whether you’re buying something online through a legitimate website or mobile app.

https://www.freep.com/story/money/personal-finance/susan-tompor/2019/10/23/hackers-e-skimming-attacks-targeting-online-shoppers/4051921002/

Forget counting sheep, warm milk or even over-the-counter medications

A new study published last month in the Journal Psychology and Health reveals that the simple act of forgiving others can help us sleep better. The Washington Post reports that people who are ‘forgiving’ are more likely to sleep better and for longer, in turn, have better physical health. Researchers reported the people in the study who forgave others and themselves were also more satisfied with life.

Hasn’t the Bible has been telling us to forgive and (let go)??

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/october/scientists-confirm-this-biblical-idea-could-really-improve-your-sleep-tonight

Headline of the Morning: “Go ahead, put up the Christmas lights now”

Science says it will make you happier…

TOPIC: When do YOU start putting up Christmas decorations?

Today is TWO months til Christmas Eve 😊

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

The ramp from Country Club Road to SB Silas Creek Parkway

CLOSED through 5pm this afternoon

Operation Stop Arm (thru Friday)

State troopers will be emphasizing safety around school zones and stopped school buses this week during the state’s annual “Operation Stop Arm” awareness.

In North Carolina: More than 3,000 vehicles violate stop-arm rules DAILY…

https://www.ncdps.gov/news/press-releases/2019/10/18/media-advisory-2019-operation-stop-arm-kick

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

Eliminating unused or expired drugs can be difficult.

Drop-off locations across the Triad on Saturday include: https://takebackday.dea.gov

Deep River Drug, 2401-B Hickswood Road, High Point, NC 27265

Elkin Police @ Walmart in Elkin

Summerfield Fire District in Summerfield, NC 27358

Trader Joe’s is now OPEN in Greensboro.

Location: Battleground Ave. at Brassfield Shopping Center.

*Publix is opens in Jamestown on Nov. 13

*Lidl is not far behind. The German-based grocer is opening its first Greensboro store by the end of the year next to Adams Farm Shopping Center.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/today-s-the-day-trader-joe-s-opens-greensboro-store/

World Series: Game 2

Washington Nationals slug fest over the Houston Astros in Game 2 last night .

Game 3 in Washington

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/playoffs/2019/10/22/astros-nationals-world-series-game-1-juan-soto/2452145001/

The annual Apple Festival at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem

This Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://historicbethabara.org.

YOU may have unclaimed cash! There is approximately $798 million in the unclaimed property fund. You may be one of the North Carolinians who is owed money from the fund. Learn more: www.nccash.com

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell joins Verne on WBFJ’s public affairs program this weekend to talk about unclaimed money and assets.

The Department of State Treasurer affects all North Carolinians through its management of the state pension system, State Health Plan, State and local Government Finance Division and the Unclaimed Property Division. www.nctreasurer.com