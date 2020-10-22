Thursday News, October 22, 2020

Phase 3 has been extended to an additional 3 weeks.

Governor Cooper making the tough call due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 across the state. Hospitalizations reaching numbers the state has not reported since late July.

https://myfox8.com/news/gov-cooper-extends-phase-3-due-to-increasing-covid-19-trends/

Election Day (Nov. 3rd) is 12 days away!

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Trump – Biden Presidential candidates’ Debate in Nashville TONIGHT at 9pm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/10/19/presidential-debates-mics-cut-off-under-new-rules-commission/3713658001/

College Football: App State hosting Arkansas State (and some fans) in Boone tonight.

*Wake Forest VS Virginia Tech this Saturday.

Wake Forest Hoops: Wake’s men’s basketball team will host Longwood, Alabama State and Delaware State – in a four-team event to open the upcoming basketball season Nov. 25-27. The ACC likely will not release its schedule before next week, but the NCAA has set Nov. 25 as the starting date for the new season. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-to-open-basketball-season-by-hosting-four-team-event/

World Series: Game Two

Tampa Bay Rays over Los Angeles Dodgers…6 to 4. (The series is now tied 1-1)

Game 3 Friday night on Fox / Location: Arlington, Texas

COVID HOPE program: Having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic? Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40.

Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

Breaking this morning: Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted morning to approve Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, sending it to the full Senate for a final vote this Monday. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/october/barrett-confirmation-set-for-monday-poll-shows-most-americans-support-her-and-oppose-court-packing