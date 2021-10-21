Search
Thursday News, October 21, 2021

Verne HillOct 21, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News, October 21, 2021

Municipal elections: Early voting is happening now through Oct 30.  Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

RECALL: A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to tainted ‘whole onions’ in 37 states (including North Carolina). The CDC recommends to “NOT eat red, white or yellow whole onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource”.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/onions-mexico-linked-salmonella-outbreak-37-states-n1282023

 

North Carolina to bring a little Christmas to the White House.
Peak Tree Farm in Ashe County has been chosen to supply a Fraser Fir -that will be decorated in the Blue Room of the White House.

The Christmas tree from Ashe County will be harvested in November.

The Tar Heel State has been well represented over the years for Christmas trees in the White House – 14 times since 1961.  BTW: The North Carolina Christmas Tree Industry is ranked second in the nation in number of Christmas trees harvested and in cash receipts, according to the NC Christmas Tree Association.  https://ncchristmastrees.com/

 

If you are planning on purchasing a ‘live’ Christmas tree this season, buy early and expect to pay more. (It’s that supply and demand thing). Due to supply chain disruptions, artificial Christmas trees are expected to be more expensive this year as well.

NOTE: Most of us are increasingly putting up ‘artificial’ trees. Only 15% of households had a ‘live’ tree in 2020 according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

BTW: 65 days til Christmas…

www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/oh-christmas-tree-shortages-expected-nationwide-due-to-droughts/

 

The FDA saying yes to mixing COVID vaccines when it comes to ‘booster shots’ from Moderna and Johnson + Johnson.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/fda-oks-mixing-covid-vaccines-backs-moderna-jj-boosters/

 

Bonuses coming for one Piedmont school district.

The Randolph County School System will roll out $5,000 dollar bonuses for all full-time employees. Part-time employees will get a percentage of that $5,000 based on the amount of hours they work per week. The district is also giving (smaller) bonuses to substitutes.  Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey tells FOX 8 the money is coming from federal government relief funds.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/we-were-thrilled-randolph-county-schools-teacher-bonuses-approved/

 

Update: Bus drivers with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will NOT be striking on Friday.  https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/

 

Facebook is changing its name?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will address the name change by October 28.

https://myfox8.com/news/facebook-plans-name-change-rebrand-to-focus-more-on-future-technology/

 

College Football: Go Mountaineers!

App State upsetting #14 Coastal Carolina (30-27) in Boone last night.

 

 

 

 

Dozens of NC colleges, universities (even Community Colleges) waiving their application fees during their annual “College Application Week” which runs through this Friday (Oct 22) at 5pm.   More information at cfnc.org. 

https://www.cfnc.org/apply-to-college/nc-countdown-to-college/

 

Open Enrollment for Medicare runs through Dec 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

 

Continued Prayer Request: A desperate search is underway for 17 missionaries who were kidnapped and taken hostage in Haiti over the weekend.  The 12 adults and five children are connected with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/god-is-in-complete-control

 

The Clemmons Farmer’s Market ‘season’ ends this Saturday.

Times: 8:30am – 11:30am at the Jerry Long Family YMCA.

                  https://www.facebook.com/events/2131788826985660

 

Vote now:  The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! *Voting continues through Monday, October 25

Check out the link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg 

*The Salem Parkway renovation is the only NC project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

 

The Peanuts gang is back on primetime on PBS.

 “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” this Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30pm

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30pm.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30pm.

www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/10/05/great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-returns-tv-channel-date//

 

Volunteers needed.

Your local Salvation Army will be needing ‘Bell Ringers’ for the holidays.

‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ online at the News Blog. Wbfj.fm.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

