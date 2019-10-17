Thursday News, October 17, 2019  

Weather Alert: There is risk of a light frost across the Piedmont both Friday and Saturday mornings outside of urban areas. -NWS

High Point Market runs this Saturday – next Wednesday (Oct 19- 23).

Traffic Alert: Expect lots of ‘activity’ in and around the downtown area

leading up to the start of the Fall Market in High Point this Weekend!

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Fayetteville girl.

Nevia Nixon was last seen Sept. 25 and was reported missing Sept. 26, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-fayetteville–year-old

Breaking News Overnight

Longtime U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings died early this morning “due to complications from longstanding health challenges”. Cummings was 68.

He had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District for more than two decades. CNN

A 119-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel has finally opened this week on Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The hotel, which stands across the street from First Presbyterian Church, bills itself as steps away from Benton Convention Center, the Millennium Center and Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-hotel-open-downtown/

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(TONIGHT) A candlelight vigil in remembrance of the lives lost due to domestic violence in Thomasville TONIGHT at 7pm.

Location: At the gazebo across from “12 West Main”.

*Hosted by Family Services of Davidson County

https://www.fsdc.org/events/2019/10/10/community-candlelight-vigil

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

(FREE) Dental Clinic in Charlotte this Friday and Saturday (Oct 18 -19, 2019)

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer?

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nonprofit-seeks-duffle-bag-donations-so-kids-entering-foster-care/article

Hallmark-themed Monopoly board?

Yes. For the Hallmark lover in your life.

“Everything from the seasonal board to the collectible tokens are Hallmark-themed,” according to the Hallmark website. “So whether you’re buying a Christmas tree farm or a bed & breakfast, you’ll experience all the thrills of the beloved board game in a Hallmark kind of way.”

If you’re wondering what the traditional Monopoly tokens are in the Hallmark version, you can choose from a watering can, ice cream cone, Christmas tree, ice skates, engagement ring and Happy the Dog token.

Instead of hotels and houses, you can buy cottages and inns because that sounds way more charming. Also, in place of the usual streets and business along the board, there’s more quaint options like a pumpkin patch, skating pond and bridal shop.

The game (priced at $39.99) will be available on the Hallmark website beginning Oct. 25, is intended for ages 8 and up. https://www.southernthing.com/theres-a-hallmark-monopoly-board-and-its-just-as-charming-as-youd-expect-2640991375.html

Long for a cheaper iPhone?

Apple to release smaller, cheaper iPhone (SE2) in early 2020

The iPhone SE 2 (with an iPhone 11 processor) is rumored to be available for $399 next spring. According to a ‘leaked memo’ obtained by MacRumors, the iPhone SE 2 will offer 64GB or 128GB options as well as several colors including Space Gray, Silver and Red. With declining sales, Apple hopes the cheaper upgrade will appeal to iPhone 6 + 6s owners.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/long-for-a-cheaper-iphone-new-se-2-with-iphone-11-chip-due-early-2020-for-399/

High School Football

Less than one month until the NCHSAA State Playoffs begin…

Week 9: Five games to watch

Rivals Davie County and West Forsyth are tied for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A. They play Friday

East Forsyth at Glenn

Reagan at Reynolds

Greensboro Dudley at Mount Tabor

West Stokes at North Surry

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/games-to-watch-in-week-rivals-davie-county-and-west/