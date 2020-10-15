Search
Your Family Station
Thursday News, October 15, 2020

Verne Hill Oct 15, 2020

Traffic Alert: High Point Fall Market happening thru October 23.  https://www.highpointmarket.org/

 

(In-person) Early Voting has begun in North Carolina (Oct 15 thru Oct 31).  Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’    https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county     https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.  Election Day is Nov. 3

Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog

 

Ex-Felons do have the right to vote in NC (with some exceptions).

If once convicted of a felony, you will have to re-register to vote during early voting.

Also, if you are convicted of a misdemeanor in North Carolina, you do not lose your right to vote, even if you are incarcerated. More details on the News Blog!

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register/registering-person-nc-criminal-justice-system

https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/sboe/Notice%20of%20Restoration%20of%20Rights.pdf

 

NEW: Studies suggest a link between people with type O blood and a decreased chance of contracting COVID-19.  And if you get COVID-19, symptoms will be milder.

The two studies released Wednesday, one in Denmark and one in Canada, have experts suggesting more research is needed, according to CNN.

https://myfox8.com/news/people-with-blood-type-o-may-be-less-at-risk-from-covid-19-new-studies-find/

 

Guilford County Schools have revised a plan for in-person learning.

The revised plan brings back students in pre-kindergarten through second grade on Oct. 20 for in-person instruction five days a week. However, sixth graders will return later.

https://myfox8.com/news/guilford-county-schools-announces-revised-reopening-plan/

 

That Confederate monument in the square in Lexington will be moved.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy have reached an agreement with the City of Lexington to remove the statue from uptown Lexington.  Under this deal, the city will pay for the statue to be removed and stored somewhere else. In exchange, city leaders will drop the lawsuit involving the Daughters of the Confederacy.   https://myfox8.com/news/confederate-monument-in-lexington-will-be-moved/

 

True Freedom in Jesus.  Former transgender, lesbian, and gay individuals who have left the LGBTQ lifestyle by the power of the Holy Spirit are taking part in a freedom march this weekend. Those participating in the event will share their testimonies, pray together, and offer hope to those in search of salvation.

“Freedom Family Weekend” will be held at New Bridge Church in in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The event is open to everyone. *Details on the News Blog…

FRI: Oct. 16 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and on SAT: Oct. 17 from 1:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. The march will also be live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Freedom2March/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/these-lgbtq-individuals-found-new-life-in-jesus-and-some-had-supernatural-encounters-with-god

 

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.  

Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years.  Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families hit hard by the pandemic.

All car donations are tax-deductible. Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

     To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130.   www.Wheels4Hope.org

 

 

Verne Hill

