Your Family Station
Thursday News, October 14, 2021

Oct 14, 2021

Temperatures near the ‘record high’ of 85 degrees

 

Volunteer with the local Salvation Army!  Bell Ringers Needed. Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day.   https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

 

The State Fair begins today in Raleigh (OCT 14 – 24, 2021)

Face coverings encouraged. A ‘clear bag’ policy is in place.

http://www.ncstatefair.org/2021/Visitor/HealthSafetyGuidance.htm

 

We are paying more at the gas pumps.

Since the start of 2021, gas prices have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon (in September). Costing us an extra $600 dollars per year – or more.

https://fortune.com/2021/10/13/gas-prices-2021-outlook-price-jump-oil/

*Natural gas and power prices have doubled this year in the US.

 

If you receive Social Security, expect a 5.9% cost-of-living increase in 2022, to help offset a spike in inflation. This is the largest increase since 1982.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2021/10/13/2022-social-security-cola-benefits-rise-5-9-amid-inflation-surge

 

How much Vitamin D should you take?  The current recommended daily allowance (RDA) keeps vitamin D requirements at 600 IU for those age 19 to 70. The only time that we see the RDA shift is for those over age 70, when it goes to 800 IU of vitamin D.

NOTE: Vitamin D, which we get mainly from the sun, is essential for your teeth and muscles, can improve immunity, and can even lessen the severity of COVID symptoms.

Vitamin D is also vital for your bone health because it helps your body absorb nutrients like calcium and phosphate.

*15 to 30 minutes of ‘safe’ sun exposure several times a week is recommended.

https://www.eatthis.com/how-much-vitamin-d-after-50/

 

Americans are drowning in salt?  The FDA is asking the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium levels in the ‘most processed, packaged and prepared foods’.

In fact, more than 70% of the sodium we eat comes from what has been added by the food industry to products later purchased in stores or restaurants (FDA).

Alert: High blood pressure and heart disease are still the leading cause of death of men and women in the United States.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/13/health/cut-salt-fda-wellness/index.html

 

Both Novant and Cone to start doing more elective surgeries by the end of the month

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-cone-to-start-doing-some-elective-surgeries-by-the-end-of-the-month/article

 

FRIDAY: Enrollment for Medicare opens this Friday (Oct 15) and runs through Dec 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

 

Reminder for Friday: McDonald’s offering educators’ FREE breakfast.

Through Friday (Oct 15), teachers, administrators and school staff can get a

FREE “Thank You Meal” at participating McDonald’s restaurants during breakfast hours. A valid work ID is needed.

www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/08/mcdonalds-teacher-thank-you-meal-free-breakfast-educators/

 

Voice Trackers Delight (OCT 16-17, 2021)

 

High Point ‘Fall Market’ is here…

Saturday – Wednesday (OCT 16-20, 2021)

Indoor ‘masking’ is required (per Guilford County mandate)

https://www.highpointmarket.org/about-market

 

 

Weekly update: Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 14, 2021)

From warm and wet last week in the northern mountains to being dry and warm this week (so far) has ‘slowed down’ color development in the High Country. 

-Peak color is now expected next week into next weekend) at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at App State

*Weekly updates on the WBFJ Morning Show each Friday morning!

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

 

The 44th Annual Woolly Worm Festival happening this weekend (Oct 16-17)

in Banner Elk. Join the WBFJ Morning Show on Monday for this winter’s prediction!  😊  http://www.woollyworm.com/

 

 

Vote now:  The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! *Voting continues through October 25

Check out the link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg 

*The Salem Parkway renovation is the only NC project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

 

A COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination site’ hosted by the Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health is re-opening at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Specific dates: This Saturday (Oct. 16) as well as Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 (9-6pm).

*Vaccinations (by appointment only) can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine.

 

Do you have a 3G mobile phone?  The 3 largest US mobile providers (Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile) are all phasing out their 3G networks in 2022, meaning you will need to ‘upgrade’ to a newer 4G or 5G phone to continue receiving service. What does this really mean? According to the FCC, many older mobile phones will be unable to send texts, make or receive calls or use data services, and will have no access to 911.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/technology-verify/you-will-have-to-upgrade-replace-phone-to-4g-5g-in-2022-if-you-have-3g-verizon-att-tmobile-all-phasing-out-3g/

 

Have you experienced ‘hair loss’ after having Covid? You are not alone!

The type of ‘temporary hair shedding’ associated with COVID19 is called

telogen effluvium (tee·luh·gen / uh·flew·vee·um) or T-E.

Note: TE is the body’s response to mental and/ or physical stress.

TE is ‘temporary hair shedding’, rather than permanent hair loss. according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Details on the News Blog and Facebook/wbfj.

https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2021/hair-loss-covid.html

Verne Hill

