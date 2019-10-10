Thursday News, October 10, 2019  

Today is Military Appreciation Day at the Dixie Classic Fair – Gates open at 11am

Amber Alert continues for that 3 year old girl that was abducted from a playground Wednesday evening on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro.

*Ah-lora Lind-i-ment is a 3-year-old black female with brown eyes.

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

Sponsored by ‘Say So’ – a program of the Children’s Home Society of NC.

604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

100 North Gate Park, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

JOBS: Best Buy is hosting a seasonal ‘hiring event’ TODAY and Friday

Noon to 7pm at all Best Buy stores.

Apply in person or submit a resume to indeed.com for an interview.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Awareness events planned…

Denton (TONIGHT (Oct 10) at 7pm at Harrison Park)

Thomasville (Next week, Oct. 17 at 7pm at the gazebo)

College Football: Mid-Week

The App State Mountaineers now 5 – 0 after a win on the road last night over the Ragin’ Cajuns in Louisiana on Wednesday night.

ACC Football: NC State hosting Syracuse tonight (8pm)

Headline of the Morning

“Study: 1 in 4 people have never eaten a vegetable”

A survey by VeggieTracker.com, 2,000 Americans were asked which vegetables they liked and disliked the most. The most popular vegetable in America is — CORN.

#2 Potatoes … #3 Carrots + tomatoes. Rounding out the top 5 onions and green beans

NOTE: However, it turns out the most surprising result of the study may be that a staggering number of adults haven’t eaten any vegetables their entire lives.

Seriously 1 in 4 respondents say they’ve actually never eaten a vegetable at all!

And of those who do eat vegetables, the average person only includes veggies in a third of their meals. BTW: The most dislike vegetable = turnips…

National Conference on Christian Apologetics this Friday + Saturday.

Presented by Southern Evangelical Seminary

Location: Calvary Church on Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte.

Over 45 nationally known speakers and experts will be at the conference…

Tickets will be available at the door. Details at www.conference.ses.edu

Theme: “Why Truth Still Matters”

Speakers include Dr. Richard Land, Michael Brown, Alisa Childers, Chip Ingram, Stephen Meyer, Hugh Ross, Frank Turek and many others.

*During the event, SES will also pay tribute to one of its co-founders, apologetics icon Dr. Norman Geisler, who passed away on July 1 at the age of 86.

Wake Forest Men’s Soccer: Rebounding from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Boston College over the weekend, the sixth-ranked Deacons left nothing to chance with five different players scoring a goal against High Point in a 5 – 0 win on Tuesday.

A military assault by Turkey against America’s Kurdish allies in Northern Syria is now in its second day. Many of those towns have Christians in them.

***President Trump’s recent surprise decision to remove US troops from the region has shocked much of the world this week leading to a sharp backlash from members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

One of the president’s most vocal supporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Wednesday said the withdrawal could mark the “biggest mistake” of Trump’s presidency. It’s also causing members of the evangelical community to speak out against US forces leaving Syria…

ACTION: Ask the President and our elected leaders to continue supporting the Kurds in Syria! Contact information is on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Hops Burger Bar is finally opening in Winston-Salem.

Hops will open at 11 a.m. on Friday at the corner of Reynolda Road and Northwest Blvd – the space formerly occupied by Carmine’s 901 Grill.

October is Fire Prevention Month

First Alert is partnering with every Lowe’s Home Improvement store across the country – including more than 100 stores throughout North Carolina – to host special fire safety events with local fire departments this Saturday, October 12, from 10am to 12pm.

The focus of the event: To educate all of us on how to protect our families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide (CO).

NOTE: Three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no working smoke alarms (17%), according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). To learn more about protecting your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit the First Alert website at http://www.firstalert.com/.