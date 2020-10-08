Thursday News, October 08, 2020

NEW: Hurricane Delta is re-gaining strength in Gulf. Expected to be a Cat 3 storm before it makes landfall on Friday near Louisiana. Warnings and watches are posted from east Texas to the Panhandle of Florida. CNN *Delta will likely bring rain to NC this weekend. Source: National Hurricane Center

Breaking News: The next Presidential debate will be VIRTUAL. The Commission on Presidential Debates making that decision hours ago. *President Trump suggesting this morning that he would not take part in a ‘virtual format’ presidential debate. Biden will still take part in the virtual debate set for OCT 15.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/10/08/next-presidential-debate-held-remotely-due-trumps-covid-19/5920908002/

You have until this Friday by 5pm to register to vote ON Election Day, Nov 3rd.

If you miss the deadline, you can still register and vote during ‘in-person’ early voting between Oct 15 and Oct 31. Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog.

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

It’s National Fire Prevention Week Oct 4 – Oct 10

Smoke alarms save lives…

-Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button!

-Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/top-tips-for-fire-safety-during-national-fire-prevention-week

*Fire officials say ‘unattended cooking’ is the #1 cause of fires in the kitchen.

The faith-based film “I Still Believe” has received two nominations in two separate categories for the People’s Choice Awards. The Jeremy Camp ‘bio-pic’ is nominated for top Drama Movie of 2020 and top Drama Movie Star of 2020 (for actor K.J. Apa).

You can vote for the movie now online.

Winners will be announced Sunday (Nov 15) on E! Network.

https://www.eonline.com/news/1193078/2020-peoples-choice-awards-complete-list-of-nominees

https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/faith-based-film-i-still-believe-nominated-for-2-peoples-choice-awards-we-are-so-pumped.html

The state’s seven largest urban counties – including Forsyth county –

will be the first to use a new online system for reporting death records.

According to the State Health Department, the system will launch on a staggered rollout starting Oct. 19 with statewide implementation by June of 2021.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-among-first-n-c-urban-counties-to-use-new-online-system-for-reporting-deaths/

Traffic Alerts in downtown Winston-Salem

*One lane closed: Patterson Avenue between 1st + 3rd streets through Oct 23. Between 7 am – 6 pm. Duke Energy installing underground conduit.

Water / Sewer Repair: 2nd Street between 1st Street and Green Street.

One lane closed from 9am – 4pm TODAY. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem