Home Blog Thursday News, October 07, 2021

Thursday News, October 07, 2021

Verne Hill Oct 07, 2021

Military Appreciation Day at the Carolina Classic Fair.  Show your military ID for free admission for you and your family. Gates open at 11am…

 Flood Watch has been issued for Wilkes and Watauga counties.  Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially on Friday into Saturday. (National Weather Service)

  

Fall Blood Drive:  Calvary Baptist Church along with the American Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive TODAY (Oct 7) from 2:30pm – 7pm at their ‘Main Room’.

*Calvary Baptist Church, corner of Peace Haven and Country Club in Winston-Salem.

Walk-in’s are welcome.   Click here to make an appointment
NOTE: The need for blood is constant.

Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track your donations on the Blood Donor App.

  

Update: A federal judge has temporarily suspended that new pro-life “heartbeat” law in Texas, which bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy.  Texas officials will be appealing to the Conservative leaning 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.  The law went into effect in Texas on September 1st,

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/october/federal-judge-blocks-texas-law-banning-nearly-all-abortions-in-the-state

 

 

An argument resulted in four students being injured in a school shooting in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. An 18-year-old suspect is in custody. Three of the victims were hospitalized, with one requiring surgery.

https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/texas-school-shooting-watch-live-stream-2021-10-06/

 

 

Walmart is looking to expand from retail into other areas like fulfillment services for merchants. Walmart in August launched a new service called GoLocal to deliver goods to customers on the same day or the following day from a different businesses’ website. Home Depot is the first customer for the service.  So the next time you place an order from Home Depot, it may be dropped off by Walmart instead.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/business/walmart-home-depot-delivery/index.html

 

 

Headline of the Morning

“Burger King is Testing Impossible Nuggets”

Burger King is the first quick-service restaurant brand to test the plant-based chicken from Impossible Foods.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/06/burger-king-to-test-impossible-foods-meatless-nuggets-.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

POLL: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans (73%) celebrate Halloween.

More than half of people surveyed say ‘candy’ is more important to them than ‘costumes’ on Halloween (54%) if they had to choose.

*Based on recent Instacart survey of 2,000 Americans (via Harris Poll) conducted online.

Instacart: The MOST popular candies in America?

Red Vines dominate the West Coast

Twizzlers is a Midwest favorite. 

Star Burst in Georgia and Alabama

Sour Patch Kids in Texas

Candy corn is popular in North Carolina?

Last year, Instacart customers purchased more than 2.5 million pounds of candy in the weeks leading up to October 31.

https://www.instacart.com/company/company-updates/the-great-halloween-candy-debate/

 

 

High School Football

Some area games are being moved up to TONIGHT (Thursday) due to ‘wet weather’ in the forecast on Friday. Source: Winston-Salem Journal

Thursday Night Games:

Ledford vs. Montgomery Central

Central Davidson at Asheboro

Trinity hosting Eastern Randolph

North Surry hosting West Wilkes

Dudley hosting NE Guilford

 

Friday Night Games include…

North Davidson vs. Oak Grove

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

Reynolds vs. Glenn

East Forsyth vs. Parkland

Davie County vs. Mount Tabor

Walkertown vs. North Forsyth

Lexington vs. West Davidson

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

Starmount vs. Elkin

North Stokes vs. Mount Airy

Salisbury vs. East Davidson

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

S@5: October 10, 2021
