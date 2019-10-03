Thursday News, October 03, 2019 

Record breaking temperatures again today: Sunny and HOT…High 97

The Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem opens Friday morning…

Medical scare on the campaign trail for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders had a heart procedure after suffering chest discomfort during a campaign event in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Bernie had blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted.

*A new Monmouth University poll revealed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading the Democratic presidential candidates pack with former VP Joe Biden second and Bernie Sanders further back in third place.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/10/03/ex-ukraine-envoy-interview-college-scandal-sentencing-5-things-know-thursday/2431344001/

Today is the final day for this sale: Southwest Airlines’ annual winter fare sale has specific flights as low as $49 dollars one way. The Southwest sale ends tonight.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/10/01/southwest-sale-flights-starting-49-one-way-winter-travel/3827010002/

A Banana a day? Researchers at the University of Alabama have found that eating bananas every day could help prevent heart attacks and strokes. Their study focused on how the mineral potassium positively affects blood flow and artery health

*Besides bananas, other potassium-rich foods include sweet potatoes, beans, and dark leafy greens. *Previous studies and data also show that a potassium-rich diet helps lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease (Ohio State University).

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/if-you-dont-eat-a-banana-every-day-this-might-convince-you-to-start/

(THURS) Family Services of Davidson County will hold its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil this evening (7pm) at the Lexington Police Department.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Other domestic violence awareness events planned…

Denton (October 10 at 7pm at Harrison Park)

Thomasville (Oct. 17 at 7pm at the gazebo)

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191001/domestic-violence-vigil-to-be-held-thursday

Headline of the Morning

“More than half of Americans have something in their house

held together by Duct tape”

In fact, 88% of Americans say that when something breaks in their home, their first instinct is to reach for the duct tape.

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/10/research-reveals-that-americans-will-try-to-use-duct-tape-to-patch-up-just-about-anything/

Some unique uses for Duct Tape…

Temporary Hem –Use duct tape to create a temporary hem on too-long pants.

Remove Splinters – Duct tape is sticky…

Remove Lint – Use duct tape to make an impromptu lint roller!

Hide Valuables – Use a piece of duct tape to hide small objects in a place.

Duct tape is strong enough to secure keys, money, credit cards, and more!

Remove Warts – Many people have successfully removed warts using duct tape! The theory is that if you keep a wart completely sealed off for several days so that you cut off the oxygen supply and suffocate it.

https://www.onegoodthingbyjillee.com/11-uses-for-duct-tape/

One Year Away. North Carolina residents have one year to get that gold ‘STAR’ on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID credential.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.

BTW: The N.C. REAL ID is completely optional.

Learn more: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx

Greensboro Aquatic Center offering kids a chance to be mermaids

The center is offering mermaid certification courses.

Check out the dates and times in October and November on the News Blog!

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.

A beautiful illustration of forgiveness in the courtroom yesterday…

The brother of a man shot dead in his own apartment by a woman who said she mistook the victim’s apartment for her own – the brother – forgave the woman and even hugged her in front of the courtroom on Wednesday.

Brandt Jean (the victim’s brother) was allowed by Judge Tammy Kemp to address Amber Guyger (the defendant) directly from the witness stand.

Brandt Jean told Amber Guyger that he thinks his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ and that if she can ask God for forgiveness, she will get it. Check out the emotional video on our Facebook page / wbfj

The judge also gave Guyger a Bible and read her John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosever believes on Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” She also embraced Guyger before leaving the courtroom. BTW: Amber Guyer will serve a 10-year sentence for killing Botham Jean in his own apartment. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/october/powerful-botham-jeans-brother-forgives-offers-christ-and-embraces-police-officer-who-nbsp-killed-his-brother