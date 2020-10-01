Thursday News, October 01, 2020

Today is “Bring Your Bible to school” Day (Focus on the Family)

WBFJ @ THE DRIVE-THRU Carolina Classic FAIR – broadcasting LIVE (Oct 1-4)

WBFJ hosting the “Loose Change Toss” benefitting the local Salvation Army.

(THUR OCT 1 – SUN OCT 4 daily from 11am – 7pm) Details at www.wbfj.fm

The state will move into Phase 3 of easing restrictions this Friday, Oct. 2

at 5 pm through Oct. 23, 2020. NOTE: Face coverings are still required.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Filling out the FAFSA has begun. File your FAFSA as close to Oct. 1 as possible to improve your chances of qualifying for the most grant, scholarship and work-study aid. Applications began being accepted for the 2020-21 school year on Oct. 1, 2019.

Update: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will resume late fees and penalties that were put aside for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who owe back payments have until Oct. 30 to enroll in a payment plan.

Note: Those who enroll can avoid late fees and disconnections if they pay monthly installments on the past-due amounts and pay new bills on time.

INFO: cityofws.org/paywater or call 336-727-8000 to enroll.

The Senate unanimously approved naming the new air traffic control tower at PTI Airport after the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan. Hagan was nominated for the honor by GOP senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, along with U.S. senators Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (both Democrats). The legislation now goes to the U.S. House for approval. Hagan, a Democrat, served in the U.S. Senate from January 2009 to January 2015. Hagan died Oct. 28 at her home in Greensboro of encephalitis, or brain inflammation, caused by a rare tick virus.

This is only a test. The Greensboro Fire Department will be checking hydrants starting today (Oct 1). The fire department will test to make sure the hydrant’s water pressure and other features are working properly. The testing will end on Nov. 15.

This may cause some temporary discoloration of water in homes nearby.

Questions? Call the City of Greensboro’s Water Department at (336)373-2033.

UPDATE: You now have until Monday, OCTOBER 5 to fill out the 2020 US Census.

Online shopping tips to help you save money

The last six months have been like no other, most of us have had to adjust our routines.

Our shopping habits. And our finances.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, a majority of Americans (81%) plan to shop ‘more’ online over the next year…

Check the NEWS BLOG for money saving tips while shopping online.

Comparison shop

Sign up for the store’s loyalty program

Shop at home and pick up in-store

Know when to buy

Leave your online cart

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.

Getting to work, the grocery store and doctor appointments can be difficult if you don’t have your own vehicle. Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years.

Alert: Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families hit hard by the pandemic.

All car donations are tax-deductible.

Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

Call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org

Do you have an old bike that needs a new ‘home’?

David Parsons with MissionCenterNC.org will take your OLD bicycles and repurpose them for local kids in need. You can drop off or David will arrange a pick-up! Details on the News Blog. Phone: 336-399-7613 Email: David@MissionCenterNC.org

Update: The EPA recently approved Pine-Sol effective in killing the COVID-19 virus.

The company recommends using the product full strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020