Thursday News, OCT 26, 2017    

Today is National Pumpkin Day

This squash is native to North America. The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means “large melon” in Greek. The US produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins annually, with Illinois producing more than any other state.

Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a “pumpkin lineup” online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV.

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted pumpkins and posted it to Facebook . Police have been “inundated” with people coming to track down their pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday.

BTW: None of the pumpkins were carved in the incident..

Question: Would you be able to ‘identify’ your pumpkin from a line up???

World Series: Game Two. Houston Astros beating the LA Dodgers

in the 11 inning…7 to 6. Game 3 moves to Houston (Friday 8pm on Fox)

Love baseball? Love Tacos?

Taco Bell giving away FREE tacos for stolen bases during the World Series!

*Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in the 11th inning of last night’s Game 2, you can get a FREE Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday, November 1, from 2pm to 6pm. One per person!

Amazon Wants To Come In and Drop Off Your Packages

Don’t want Amazon boxes sitting on the porch? The company hopes you’ll let a stranger inside to drop them off. Could set you back $200 dollars to start?

Breaking News: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is seeking to acquire

High Point Regional and its affiliates by next summer. Wake Forest Baptist Medical and UNC Health Care, the parent organization of High Point Regional Health, signing a Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Read more: https://goo.gl/tGL52J

Update: Local church childcare center may close this December, six months earlier than planned. The congregation at First Baptist Church in downtown Winston-Salem will vote next month on whether to accelerate the closing of its five-star children’s center by six months to Dec. 22. https://goo.gl/7ybBFk

Election 2017: This is what the experts refer to as an off-year municipal election. Local races include Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town Council. Early voting is happening now. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Want to vote? NC State Board of Elections: http://www.ncsbe.gov/

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo