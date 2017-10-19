Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Thursday News, OCT 19, 2017   

Thursday News, OCT 19, 2017   

Verne HillOct 19, 2017Comments Off on Thursday News, OCT 19, 2017   

Like

The Dow is trading at its highest level in history.  Today marks the 30th anniversary of “Black Monday,” the biggest one-day stock market drop in Wall Street history.  Tt’s hard to remember how on this day in 1987 the blue-chip index plummeted a record 22.6%. Fox Business

 

Cone Denim ‘White Oak plant’ in Greensboro is closing. International Textile Group which owns the plant says high manufacturing costs have forced it to close. Nearly 200 workers will be laid off. The plant officially closes on Dec. 31.

 

Bidding for Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2, closes at 11:59 p.m. PT TONIGHT.  Many cities see HQ2 as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to grab an economic golden ticket, with Amazon promising to bring more than 50,000 jobs to its new office space.  Cities around the country have gone all out to lure the retail giant, with Tucson, Az. sending Amazon a 21-foot saguaro cactus while Stonecrest, Ga. offered to create a city named after the company if selected.

 

Need Help with Medicare open enrollment?

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will be holding ‘information’ workshops on Fridays through early December.  One-hour appointments are available between 1 and 5 p.m. on those Fridays. Call 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.  The annual Medicare open enrollment through Dec. 7.  https://goo.gl/X5x8F1

 

Lidl opening its first store in Lexington TODAY. The store is located at 1265 Fairview Drive is Lidl’s 14th location in North Carolina.   www.journalnow.com/

 

The highest paying industries in the US according to ConsumersAdvocate.org?

Investment Banking and Securities

Portfolio Management

Internet Publishing and Web Search Portals

Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Extraction

Biotechnology Research & Development

Software Publishers

*Experts finding that the average annual wages in the highest paying industries are roughly 3 to 5 times the national average of around $53,500.

So, whether you are just entering the job market or thinking of a career change, the below industries offer the greatest earning potential.  https://goo.gl/GDoRT4

 

Encore presentation: The faith-based documentary “STEVE MCQUEEN: AMERICAN ICON” will be shown again in local theaters: TONIGHT (Oct 19)  Narrated by Gary Sinise. Based on the book by Pastor Greg Laurie    www.stevemcqueenmovie.com/

 

Ways to help…storm victims in Puerto Rico

Piedmont Triad UNITED for Puerto Rico Big Donation Event

this Saturday (Oct 21) from 10 am – 7pm
Location: Heidi’s Uniform and Hi Athletic parking lot

at 1418 S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

 

Tips to winterize your car…

-Replaced your worn windshield wiper blades…
-Top off your windshield washer fluid (no plain water during the winter)
-Check your car battery. If your battery is more than three years old, you may want to replace it.

-Also, keep the gas tank as full as you can to prevent the gas lines from freezing.

Check your tire pressure. The air pressure in your tires has likely dropped as the weather has gotten colder. *You can generally lose 1 pound per square inch whenever the temperature drops by 10 degrees F…

http://www.today.com/id/15940164/ns/today-money/t/simple-ways-get-your-car-ready-winter/#.VGoSFPnF9X8

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostJOBS: Top highest paying industries in the US
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Verne HillOct 19, 2017

JOBS: Top highest paying industries in the US

Verne HillOct 19, 2017

Survey: Pizza and your Personality ?

Verne HillOct 18, 2017

Community Events

Sep
6
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 1 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
13
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
20
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
27
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Oct
4
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes