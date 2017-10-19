Thursday News, OCT 19, 2017   

The Dow is trading at its highest level in history. Today marks the 30th anniversary of “Black Monday,” the biggest one-day stock market drop in Wall Street history. Tt’s hard to remember how on this day in 1987 the blue-chip index plummeted a record 22.6%. Fox Business

Cone Denim ‘White Oak plant’ in Greensboro is closing. International Textile Group which owns the plant says high manufacturing costs have forced it to close. Nearly 200 workers will be laid off. The plant officially closes on Dec. 31.

Bidding for Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2, closes at 11:59 p.m. PT TONIGHT. Many cities see HQ2 as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to grab an economic golden ticket, with Amazon promising to bring more than 50,000 jobs to its new office space. Cities around the country have gone all out to lure the retail giant, with Tucson, Az. sending Amazon a 21-foot saguaro cactus while Stonecrest, Ga. offered to create a city named after the company if selected.

Need Help with Medicare open enrollment?

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will be holding ‘information’ workshops on Fridays through early December. One-hour appointments are available between 1 and 5 p.m. on those Fridays. Call 336-748-0217 to make an appointment. The annual Medicare open enrollment through Dec. 7. https://goo.gl/X5x8F1

Lidl opening its first store in Lexington TODAY. The store is located at 1265 Fairview Drive is Lidl’s 14th location in North Carolina. www.journalnow.com/

The highest paying industries in the US according to ConsumersAdvocate.org?

Investment Banking and Securities

Portfolio Management

Internet Publishing and Web Search Portals

Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Extraction

Biotechnology Research & Development

Software Publishers

*Experts finding that the average annual wages in the highest paying industries are roughly 3 to 5 times the national average of around $53,500.

So, whether you are just entering the job market or thinking of a career change, the below industries offer the greatest earning potential. https://goo.gl/GDoRT4

Encore presentation: The faith-based documentary “STEVE MCQUEEN: AMERICAN ICON” will be shown again in local theaters: TONIGHT (Oct 19) Narrated by Gary Sinise. Based on the book by Pastor Greg Laurie www.stevemcqueenmovie.com/

Ways to help…storm victims in Puerto Rico

Piedmont Triad UNITED for Puerto Rico Big Donation Event

this Saturday (Oct 21) from 10 am – 7pm

Location: Heidi’s Uniform and Hi Athletic parking lot

at 1418 S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

Tips to winterize your car…

-Replaced your worn windshield wiper blades…

-Top off your windshield washer fluid (no plain water during the winter)

-Check your car battery. If your battery is more than three years old, you may want to replace it.

-Also, keep the gas tank as full as you can to prevent the gas lines from freezing.

–Check your tire pressure. The air pressure in your tires has likely dropped as the weather has gotten colder. *You can generally lose 1 pound per square inch whenever the temperature drops by 10 degrees F…

