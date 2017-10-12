Thursday News, OCT 12, 2017  

Traffic Alert in downtown High Point: Fall ‘International Home Furnishings Market’ October 13-17. Expect heavier traffic + more people walking around now through Tuesday!

Triad Goodwill Fall Career Expo

This afternoon from Noon to 4pm at the Greensboro Coliseum https://goo.gl/DuWYuD

FREE PARKING! *All job seekers must register. Please dress professionally.

You can save time by printing and completing a ‘Fast Pass’ registration form and bringing it with you to the career fair.

Bring multiple copies of your resume to leave with employers. NO childcare…

California Wine country ablaze: Over 8,000 first responders are battling 22 separate wildfires in and around Northern California. Reinforcements are expected from five additional states. Fox News

The DMV office on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem is now open for business on Saturdays. Beginning this Saturday (OCT 14), the DMV office will be open from 8am to noon. The office will offer regular road tests on Saturdays, with the exception of motorcycle and commercial drivers’ license skills testing. https://goo.gl/eWNv4c

The Lidl grocery chain will open its first store in Lexington next Thursday (Oct. 19). The store is located at 1265 Fairview Drive. The Lexington store will be Lidl’s 14th location in North Carolina. A new Lidl store is currently under construction at the intersection of Silas Creek Parkway and Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem. www.journalnow.com/

Sign Ups continue: Salvation Army Local Christmas Assistance 2017

Forsyth County: Final day to register (October 12) Locations on the News Blog

Stokes County: Throughout the month of October, Mon- Fri at Stokes County DSS

Application requirements on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/3ykckV

SPORTS: New York avoided elimination in the post-season with a 5-2 victory over Cleveland in Game 5 of the American League Division Series last night. TONIGHT: Chicago Cubs VS Washington Nationals tonight (8pm TBS) for the deciding Game 5.

The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles tonight…

All rise? This will be the first NFL game since Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo saying, “everyone should stand for the national anthem…”

Thursday is the FINAL day for Southwest airlines ‘cheap flights’ deal.

Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest’s shortest routes and increase to $79, $99 or $129 each way for longer flights. The sale covers travel from Oct. 31 thru Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14. Some exclusions. https://goo.gl/t9pU7j

Associates in Christian Counseling learning sessions TONIGHT…

TOPIC: ‘Help! What to do when my Child…

Has Anxiety? Mis-uses Technology? Shows signs of self-harm?

Location: Old Town Baptist Church, 7 to 8:30pm – Free Event http://www.christiancounseling.org/

Associates in Christian Counseling is a counseling and psychological center serving the Triad since 1991.

Community Event: Prayer, Unity and Worship Celebration

This Saturday (OCT 14) at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington

Noon to 4pm. Organized by ‘Without Walls’ a collective of 12 local Christian congregations. https://goo.gl/DW5hCv The Dispatch https://goo.gl/jsCMhL

Encore presentation: The faith-based documentary “STEVE MCQUEEN: AMERICAN ICON” will be shown again in local theaters: Thursday, Oct 19. Narrated by Gary Sinise. Based on the book by Pastor Greg Laurie www.stevemcqueenmovie.com/

Worth a try: Restless leg syndrome and nightly leg cramps can often be treated by putting a bar of soap under your sheets!

42% of people who suffer from restless leg syndrome or nightly leg cramps have found putting soap under their sheet helps treat their pain. Doctors believe this is because of the magnesium in the soap, which can help reduce leg cramps.

FYI: Dr. Oz suggests that lavender soap helps relax your body while you’re trying to sleep, so it’s your best option. While it may sound like a myth, there are people who have tried this method and praise its effectiveness.

Restless leg syndrome is a neurological disorder where a person feels discomfort in their legs while resting. Leg cramps normally occur because of excessive exercise, mineral and vitamin deficiencies, and dehydration. https://goo.gl/qzAz3e

SCAM Alert: Reports of telemarketers from an organization called themselves “Breast Cancer Services” are asking for money donations over the phone.

This is a scam…

The phone number in question appears with a 919 area code.

When people decline to donate, the caller gets angry and hangs up.

BTW: There is NO group in NC with the name “Breast Cancer Services”

TIPS: If any charity reaches out to you asking for money, do your research,

Go online and look for a website, Twitter and Facebook page associated with that group. Check websites like “Guide Star” or “Charity Navigator” that assess how non-profits spend their money.

Don’t be afraid to ask the caller questions…

If you get a call that is suspicious: write down the phone number and call police.

FYI: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month https://goo.gl/dum9rC

How to disable the Bixby button on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8

In three easy steps: If you’re not familiar, Bixby is Samsung’s virtual assistant. Using voice commands, users can ask Bixby to complete tasks like taking photos and setting reminders. Here’s the problem: Samsung has a Bixby key on its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 devices that many people are accidentally pressing, which causes Bixby to take over the screen. It’s easy to mistakenly hit the Bixby button because it’s right below the volume down button. Disable details here: SOURCE: Clark Howard https://goo.gl/LVeLDQ