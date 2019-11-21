Thursday News, November 21, 2019  

Reminder: Operation Christmas Child – National Collection Week is happening

Additional signage may be needed along Business 40 in Winston-Salem?

Specifically, the new ramp which leads from Business 40 westbound to Main Street, after a big rig slammed into the side of Salem Funeral home near the intersection on Tuesday.

State highway officials are working with local police on their recommendation.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/after-a-truck-crashed-into-a-funeral-home-dot-considers/

Married people have happier, healthier relationships than unmarried couples who live together, so says new data from the Pew Research Center.

But while cohabitation is on the rise, data from Pew and other sources continue to show that married Americans enjoy greater overall happiness, as well as greater satisfaction with their relationships…in most areas.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/married-people-have-happier-healthier-relationships-than-unmarried-couples-who/

Where have all the ‘scooters’ gone? Those popular electric scooters have vanished from the streets, seemingly overnight, in downtown Winston-Salem.

The Journal reporting that the scooters are simply undergoing routine maintenance, according to a spokesperson from Spin, the company that owns them.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/where-did-downtown-winston-salem-s-scooters-go/

Headline of the Morning

A recent High Point University Poll finding that most us will be ‘sleeping in’ the day after Thanksgiving. Only 38% of North Carolinians plan to shop on Black Friday.

– Also, a third of us are ‘more likely’ to give to charities during the holidays.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hpu-poll-more-north-carolinians-will-shop-on-black-friday/

Holiday Kitchen TIP

-Wash ALL of your dish towels the day before, so you know you won’t run out.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/nataliebrown/clever-ways-to-make-cleaning-up-from-thanksgivi?fbclid=IwAR1nD8shbWl5cBFuCQLCmcrTUjcmmG91r0gmySEvu3LqgTyPR7Z6LS_GsAI

Thanksgiving Facts…

78% of us will drive to our destinations

7% will fly

It’s Thankful Thursday

POLL: What are we (most) Thankful For?

80% Family

77% Health

72% Personal Freedom

71% Friends