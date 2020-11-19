Thursday News, November 19, 2020

Today is opening day for ‘ski season’ at Sugar Mountain.

Good News: AAA Carolinas: We will pay less than $2 dollars a gallon ($1.96) for regular unleaded over the Thanksgiving weekend – about 44 cents less than a year ago.

NOAA Weather and the Farmers’ Almanac are in agreement!

This Winter is expected to be warmer and drier than average.

Want snow? Head to the Northeast.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-tips/weather/farmers-almanacs-winter-predictions-2020

COVID 19 UPDATE: In North Carolina, the daily positive testing rate has jumped to 9.2%. State health experts would like that number at %5 or less.

Hospitalizations also reached a new record (as case count passes 320,000).

NEW: The State Health Dept is offering more than 120 free COVID-19 community testing events statewide this weekend. A complete list on the News Blog.

NC DHHS https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.

North Carolina will continue in Phase Three restrictions through Friday, Dec 4.

NOTE: Indoor limits to personal mass-gatherings are limited to 10 individuals.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

UPDATE: Guilford County Schools will move to ‘remote learning’ for all students for the week after Thanksgiving – in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday. Remote learning for all students will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Most employees will work from home during that time.

GCS calendars have been updated to reflect the change.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-schools-will-move-to-remote-learning-for-all-students-for-the-week-after-thanksgiving/

No spectators: That’s the official word. No fans will be allowed in the Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games. The Rams’ women’s and men’s basketball teams have non-conference games lined up in December, but the school hasn’t released a schedule because of the uncertainty of COVID-19.

https://journalnow.com/no-spectators-will-be-allowed-in-gaines-center-for-wssu-basketball-games/

How common is your password?

According to the internet security company NordPass, the most common password is “123456”. FACT: That password has been breached (or hacked) over 23 million times!

*The company recently released the list of most popular passwords including…

“111111,” “123123,” “picture1,” “password,” “qwerty,” “abc123,” “million2,” and “iloveyou.” If your password is among the top 200, NordPass cybersecurity expert Chad Hammond encourages you to change it immediately.

https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/42936048/how-common-is-your-password

Will social distancing weaken my immune system? In short, NO!

Some worry that a lack of contact with others will weaken their immune system.

Experts assure us that even when we’re staying 6 feet from others or spending more time at home, our bodies are continuously responding to plenty of bacteria and other germs that inhabit indoor and outdoor environments.

“We’re constantly exposed to microbes,” says one immune system researcher at Yale University. “Our immune system is always being triggered.”

NOTE: Experts say that if you are looking to boost your immune health during the pandemic should practice habits such as stress management, healthy eating, regular exercise and getting enough sleep.

https://myfox8.com/news/no-social-distancing-wont-weaken-your-immune-system/

Christmas surprise? A small owl was found inside the LIVE Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. This year’s tree came from Oneonta, New York and was transported to Manhattan last Saturday. The owl – nicknamed “Rockefeller” – is a ‘saw-whet owl’, among the smallest species in the northeast. The plan is to return Rockefeller to the wild, before Christmas. 😊

https://myfox8.com/news/tiny-owl-found-perched-in-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree/

College Football

App State at Coastal Carolina – noon – on Saturday (NOV 21).

Reminder: The Wake – Duke game has been cancelled for Saturday

Wake Forest football schedule…

Nov. 28 at Louisville…Dec. 5 Miami (Home)…Dec. 12 Notre Dame (Home)

Uptown Christmas is happening this Sunday afternoon in Uptown Lexington. The Sunday event (running 1-6pm) will still include shopping and browsing, but no carriage rides or kiddie train rides. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. https://myfox8.com/community/uptown-christmas-coming-to-lexington/

November is National Caregivers Month

(FRI) Free ‘Virtual Caregiver Wellness Summit’ is set for Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 pm. You can participate by visiting the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org or the Senior Services Facebook page at facebook.com/seniorservicesinc to receive valuable information about caregiver wellness, self-care and stress relief.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-a-time-to-recognize-caregivers/

According to Mental Health America there are more than 53 million Americans who are unpaid caregivers to family, friends and neighbors. Being a caregiver can be challenging.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period which is taking place through Dec. 7. One-hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Appointments are required. Call 336-748-0217