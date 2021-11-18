Thursday News, November 18, 2021

Enjoy the ‘warm’ sunshine while it lasts! Sunset at 5:10 pm this afternoon…

Thankful Thursday. Focus on ‘answered prayers’…

Maybe you have seen this social media post from Cory. Cory posted photos of herself sprawled on a rocky slope (after she took a tumble down a mountainous hill) saying there was not even a hole in the pants after the accident. A woman was so impressed by a pair of leggings after she tumbled ‘down a mountain’ that she posted an Amazon review that has gone viral. The Amazon user enthusiastically left a five-star rating for the Raypose exercise leggings, which cost $13.99, encouraging others to ‘order them now’. Cory’s photographic testimony spurred over 18,000 shoppers to mark her review as ‘helpful’. (even thankful?) 😊

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/woman-falls-down-mountain-writes-hilarious-review-for-leggings-giving-them-5-stars

Sobering numbers. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the US between May 2020 and April 2021, according to provisional data from the CDC. That’s the deadliest year on record for America’s drug epidemic – with a 28% increase from the same period a year earlier. Fentanyl, a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates, is being blamed on the increased deaths. *Drug deaths have nearly doubled in the past five years.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/health/drug-overdose-deaths-record-high/index.html

New one-of-a-kind mammography technology is available in Winston-Salem. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now offers a new tool to better detect breast cancer. It’s called Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM). The technology provides images with ‘better precision than a standard mammogram’ – and at a lower cost to patients compared to an MRI. Health experts stress regular breast cancer screenings for the best chance of early detection. www.WakeHealth.edu/MammogramAppointment

North Carolina remains the #1 producer of sweet potatoes in the US (since 1971). Interesting Fact: Because sweet potatoes have thin skin, they have to be harvested by hand. Source: North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2021/06/03/the-invention-that-changed-nc-sweet-potato-indsutry

NCAA: Women’s Basketball Championship bracket has been expanded from 64 to 68 teams in time for March Madness

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ncaa-expands-womens-basketball-championship-bracket-to-68-teams

College Hoops

Wake Forest men’s team improving to 3 and 0 with a pounding of Charleston Southern 95-59 Wednesday night at the Joel. https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22

*Up next for the Deacs: NC A&T this Saturday afternoon (4pm) in Winston-Salem.

State High School Football playoffs (Friday night) Nov 19

4-A West: Glenn hosting East Forsyth

3-A West: North Davidson at Boiling Springs Crest

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/nchsaa-playoff-update/article

College Football

Wake Forest at Clemson this Saturday (Nov 20) then Wake at Boston College (Nov 27)

https://godeacs.com/

Tonight’s ‘full moon’ will include a partial lunar eclipse – the longest in centuries. That partial lunar eclipse will darken the moon (turning it ‘red’) beginning around 2am.

*Peak viewing time will be around 4am early Friday morning.

BTW: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun and Moon align so that the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. *You may also get to experience the ‘Leonid Meteor Shower’ as well.

-If miss this partial eclipse, there will be two total Lunar Eclipses in 2022 – the first coming on May 15-16 and the second occurring on November 8th.

*November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon.

It’s also called the Frosty Moon or the Snow Moon.

Headline of the Morning

‘Apple will soon sell you parts and tools to fix your own iPhone or Mac at home’ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1056535646/apple-self-service-repair-fix-iphones-mac-computers

Making a statement? The Biden administration is on the verge of implementing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights abuses. If it happens, no government officials would attend the games, though US athletes would still participate. The Winter Olympics happening February 4 to 20, 2022. https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/politics/beijing-olympics-joe-biden/index.html

Kernersville police continue to investigate a shooting that happened Wednesday evening at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street in Kernersville.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/shooting-at-fourth-of-july-park-in-kernersville/83

On hold, for now. The Department of Labor, which oversees OSHA, has suspended the implementation and enforcement of the ‘large company employee vaccine mandate’ while it remains tied up in court, likely beyond the Jan. 4 deadline. The Biden Administration is wanting to mandate employers with 100 employees or more – to require workers have a Covid vaccination or COVID-19 testing.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/osha-suspends-implementation-bidens-covid-vaccine-mandate

Wanting to BLESS others…

A 13-year-old boy who needed a bone marrow transplant due to a rare blood disorder decided to use his Make-A-Wish gift in a way that would – help others.

“Abraham” and his mother Miriam have a passion for helping the homeless of their community in Jackson, Mississippi.

So when Abraham found out that he qualified for Make-A-Wish, he already knew what he wanted to do…feeding his community.

*The Wake-A-Wish foundation assisted Abraham (in September) and he was able to provide meals for almost 80 people. In addition, the foundation will continue to help him provide meals once a month until August of 2022.

*Make-A-Wish did give him a few gifts in addition to his request including a laptop, ring light, and microphone so he could start his own YouTube channel. The teen hopes to launch “Abraham’s Table” and produce videos in an effort to continue his mission of service to others. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/abrahams-table-13-year-old-uses-make-a-wish-gift-to-help-feed-the-homeless