Thursday News, November 14, 2019  

AAA: Cold Weather Driving Tips

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY

Drug-resistant “superbugs” infect 2.8 million people and cause more than 35,000 deaths each year, according to a new CDC report. The report, which analyzes electronic health records and other data, shows an infection every 11 seconds and a death every 15 minutes on average from bugs that resist treatment from antibiotics.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/11/13/superbugs-sicken-millions-kill-cdc-report/4180317002/

A new program will help ‘at risk’ students attend ‘college’.

‘College Guarantee’ through Forsyth Tech is funded by a grant from BB&T Corporation. The program’s “Hope and Opportunity” scholarships will be available to any student from a low-income household who graduates from any high school in Forsyth County, starting with graduates this this school year.

*The scholarships will cover tuition, books and fees and other expenses as necessary, including transportation, child care and remedial education. The scholarships will be available to students who graduate at the end of the current school year and who live in households with an income of 80% or less of the average median income in the county.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/college-guarantee-program-announced-for-forsyth-county-residents/article_d72790e6-73a7-5413-a2d3-9a5aaf0e7ce4.html

The Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting on back in August will reopen later today.

A permanent memorial for the shooting victims is being built by Walmart outside the store. The makeshift memorial currently outside the store will be cataloged and stored.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/11/14/roger-stone-trial-latin-grammy-awards-el-paso-walmart-starbucks-kentucky/2580975001/

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available to the public this Saturday (Nov 16) during that annual ‘Share the Health’ Fair, sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Location: Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza, located at 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Times: 8am to 2pm

The FREE event is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2019/11/Share-the-Health-Fair-to-Offer-Free-Screenings-and-Other-Services

Big news from Ford Motor Company.

The automaker is taking orders for their latest Mustang…that will be a SUV?

The electric SUV Mustang will be called Mustang Mach-E.

It’s “the first time in Mustang’s 55-year history that we’ve expanded the stable.”

You can ‘reserve’ a new electric Mustang SUV at www.ford.com

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/11/14/ford-mustang-mach-e-suv-electric/4188899002/

Google is reportedly partnering with banks to offer checking accounts

as early as 2020. The move would make Google the latest big tech company to edge into personal financial services.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/13/google-reportedly-partner-banks-and-offer-checking-accounts/4176660002/

Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss will headline MerleFest, the annual four-day Americana roots music festival in Wilkesboro.

The dates will be April 23-26, 2020. Ticket info at www.MerleFest.org

This iconic NC barbecue restaurant could re-open by spring.

The fire and smoke will ‘soon’ return to Wilber’s Barbecue.

Closed for months following bankruptcy proceedings, Goldsboro’s iconic Wilber’s Barbecue restaurant appears to have been sold to a ‘group of investors’ looking to reopen the restaurant, keeping the name and barbecue tradition intact

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/wilber-s-bbq-sale-is-approved-iconic-nc-barbecue-restaurant

Rap megastar Kanye West will head to Houston, Texas this weekend for a live interview at Joel Osteen’s “Lakewood Church.” According to TMZ, Kanye’s discussion with the well-known preacher will last for 20-30 minutes. He is expected to talk about the impact Jesus Christ has had on his life in recent times. Kanye is now expected to perform at a later Sunday service with his popular gospel choir.

BTW: The service will be broadcast live on Sirius-XM.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/kanye-west-to-give-interview-at-joel-osteens-houston-megachurch-this-weekend

The American Bible Society has given away 6,000 Bibles around the world to Kanye West fans in less than two weeks – for free. After the megastar released his new album “Jesus is King,” the Society saw a large spike in Google searches like “What does Kanye believe?” and Who is Jesus? The American Bible Society promised to send a free Bible to any curious Kanye fan that wanted to learn more about his decision to follow Christ. BTW: The offer was for 1,000 free Bibles thru October 30, but the demand was so strong the society has extended the offer until November 22.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/american-bible-society-gives-thousands-of-free-bibles-to-kanye-west-fans-hungry-to-learn-about-god

CMA Awards: The spotlight was on the Women of Country music last year.

Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year? 😊 *Both CCM artists “for KING & COUNTRY” and Zach Williams performed with the legendary Dolly Parton last night.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/11/14/cmas-2019-garth-brooks-history-dolly-parton-women-shine/4188804002/

Wake Forest men’s basketball beat UNC-Asheville last night at the Joel.