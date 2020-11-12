Search
Thursday News, November 12, 2020

Verne Hill Nov 12, 2020

Thankful Thursday

Flash Flood Watch continues for the Piedmont Triad until 10:15am…

 REMINDER: Please make sure your headlights are ON.

When using your windshield wipers, lights MUST be ON.

It’s a state law! And it helps others to see YOU!

 

Power Outages reported in Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Rowan.

Major flooding has led to a retaining wall collapsing on Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem this morning.

 

New this morning…

Meadowlark Elementary and Middle schools went with remote only learning today!

Germanton Elementary School students are ‘remote learning at home’ today due to a power outage.

Elkin City Schools and Yadkin County Schools were on a 2-hour delay this morning due to localized flooding.

 

Tanglewood Festival of Lights begins this weekend

You can drive through the lights at Tanglewood nightly between this Friday (Nov 13) through January 16.

BTW: The Festival of Lights usually attracts more than 250,000 visitors annually.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/tanglewood-festival-of-lights-2020-2021-season-to-kick-off-this-week-good-turnout-expected/

 

RECALL: Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma ‘Goods For Life’

three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.  Seriously, the candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The candles – which come in glass containers with metal lids – were sold from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.  The style number is contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container. Specifics on the News Blog

https://myfox8.com/news/kohls-recalls-over-500k-candles-prone-to-high-flames-burn-hazard/

 

Reminder: Because of Veterans Day, Garbage collections will be postponed,

Wednesday collections will be today (NOV 12), Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Monday. Yard-waste collections will be postponed a day.

No change in recycling collections.   -City of Winston-Salem

 

 

RECALL: About 350,000 ‘Ring’ Video Doorbells are being recalled for potential fire and burn risks. The affected doorbells – model number 5-U-M-5-E-5  – were sold between June and October 2020 for $100. *Consumer Product Safety Commission

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2020/11/10/ring-video-doorbells-recall-2020-second-generation-fire-risk/6241789002/

RECALL: A California company has recalled some bags of single-head romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination. If you purchased the romaine bags (between Oct. 15-16) are asked to toss them, out of an abundance of caution.

https://myfox8.com/news/thousands-of-romaine-lettuce-packages-recalled-due-to-possible-e-coli-contamination-fda-reports/

 

 

 

 

 

 

FRIDAY: Event for Veterans Winston-Salem

Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening next Friday, NOV 13 from 11-1pm

Location: the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.

*Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.

Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-is-the-city-of-winston-salem-going-to-delay-leaf-pick-up/

 

 

‘Extra Credit’ Grants…

Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:

If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically.

If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant.

Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.

Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

 

COVID RELIEF: Full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) program.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act relief package and will be administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.

Businesses may apply for up to four months of rent or mortgage interest capped at $20,000 dollars per location (for up to two locations).

Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting www.nccommerce.com/murr.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-reports-8-covid-19-deaths-on-tuesday-its-the-highest-daily-total-of-the/

Previous PostOperation Christmas Child
