Thursday News, November 11, 2021

Sunset at 5:15pm this afternoon

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn.

Today is Veterans Day

Various parades and events planned across the Triad. Check out our website for Freebies and Deals for Veterans.

‘Eight things Christians can do to honor and minister to Veterans’

https://billygraham.org/story/52068/

(Friday) The Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons opens this Friday evening (Nov 12) and continues thru January 1, 2022. Nightly from 6pm-11pm.

https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home

“Hope” A senior Biden administration official says the U.S. government has seen evidence proving some of the American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped last month in Haiti are still alive. The 17 missionaries were kidnapped on Oct. 16 outside Port-au-Prince while on their way home from visiting an orphanage. The missionaries are associated with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries (CAM). In a statement posted on their website on Monday, the ministry asked for continued prayers.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/us-official-says-some-of-17-missionaries-kidnapped-in-haiti-still-alive-after-24-days-in-captivity-keep-praying

Fire crews still on the scene of that wildfire on Sauratown Mountain

The fire is in the vicinity of nearby Volunteer Road in the Pinnacle community.

It’s unclear what started the wildfire. https://journalnow.com/news/local/sauratown-mountain-wildfire-burning-in-remote-terrain-firefighters-hiking-in-to-contain-the-flames/article

And the winners are… Chris Stapleton won song of the year and single of the year for “Starting Over” and won album of the year. Luke Combs took Entertainer of the Year last night at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/chris-stapleton-eric-church-cma-awards-country-music/

College Hoops: Wake Forest over William and Mary 77-59 at the Joel last night. Wake Forest hosting Western Carolina FIIDAY Night at the Joel (7:30pm)

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22

Maybe you have heard veterans talk about the number 22.

Everyday, 22 veterans (on average) lose their battle to post traumatic stress on American soil. That is 1 veterans every 65 minutes. But what doe that number really mean? Read more…

*Military Veterans and Suicide: The vast majority of our veterans do OK, but… https://www.npr.org/2015/10/01/444999996/the-number-22-is-there-a-false-narrative-for-vet-suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/

Mission 22 https://mission22.com/home#ourcause