Thursday News, November 07, 2019  

Headline of the Morning: “Crying at Night Can Actually Help You Lose Weight”

Experts say that hormones produced after people have bottled up their emotions and choose to let it out with crying can aid in weight loss. The specific time of shedding your tears should be between 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the time when this crying is effective for weight loss. https://www.lucisphilippines.press/2019/10/crying-at-night-can-actually-help-you-lose-weight.html

McDonald’s is bringing back some of the most popular Happy Meal toys to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its kids’ meals. A special limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal will be available today through Monday. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/11/07/

A federal ban on flavored vape products is expected soon.

The action comes after a nationwide outbreak of more than 1,600 cases of vaping-related lung injuries resulting in at least 34 deaths. Vaping products sold in vape stores will be exempt from the possible ban. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/11/07/

Questions still remain unanswered surrounding the massacre that took the lives of nine family members – 3 women and 6 kids – in northern Mexico.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/11/06/family-ambushed-way-wedding-mexico-these-survivors/4175532002/

Veteran’s Day is coming up this Monday, November 11, 2019

Kohl’s is known for offering a 15% military discount on Mondays.

Now, Kohl’s is sweetening the deal by giving active-duty service members, veterans and their immediate families 30% off store items nationwide now thru Monday (Nov 11) Costumers must show a valid military ID.

https://www.kctv5.com/kohl-s-increasing-its-military-discount-to-for-veterans-day/article

Michael Jackson’s socks from his first on-stage moonwalk are up for auction. They could fetch $2 million.

https://myfox8.com/2019/11/07/michael-jacksons-socks-from-his-first-on-stage-moonwalk-are-up-for-auction-they-could-fetch-2-million/

Due to what Appalachian State’s Board of Trustees is calling a “tight construction market,” the board approved a $5 million dollar increase from $45 million to $50 million in the university’s Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone project budget this week.

The project — which is replacing the now-demolished Owens Field House — is proposed to be partially completed by the opening of the 2020 football season.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/app-state-ups-end-zone-project-budget-by-m/article

The Salvation Army needing ‘bell ringers’ at their Red Kettles

Dates: November 14 to December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To volunteer, contact Laura Gobble at 336-481-7324 4/laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit RegisterToRing.com.

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th…