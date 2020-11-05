Thursday News – November 05, 2020

Election 2020: No (new) news on the Presidential race this morning. Election officials are still counting ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

*Get the latest results from races in North Carolina https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Source: NC State Board of Election website

Record numbers: Turnout in Forsyth County roared to almost 74% in total voters casting ballots. Around 11% of registered voters in Forsyth actually voted on Tuesday – Election Day. https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/election-day-voters-boost-turnout-to-74-in-forsyth-county

Follow up: Two fires at two separate apartment complexes displaced more than 40 residents on Wednesday in Winston-Salem. The first fire happened yesterday morning at Willow Creek Apartments at 100 Stagecoach Road. The second fire happened at 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield Apartments at 3421 Old Vineyard Road.

No injuries were reported in either fire according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

NOTE: The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/apartment-fires-displace-dozens-in-winston-salem/

Sad news: Carl Lentz – lead Pastor with Hillsong East Coast in New York – ‘has been terminated from his position as lead pastor’. According to CBN News, Brian Houston, Hillsong Church’s founding pastor, indicated the reason for Lentz’s termination as “leadership issues, breaches of trust, and a recent revelation of moral failures.”

*Carl Lentz, 41, along with Joel Houston (Brian’s son), began the Hillsong East Coast church in Manhattan (NYC) back in 2010.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/november/hillsong-east-coast-pastor-carl-lentz-fired-for-moral-failure-church-announces

The state of Mississippi will fly a new state flag with a magnolia in the center and the phrase “In God We Trust” after voters approved the design on Tuesday.

The new flag will replace a Confederate battle flag-themed banner that Mississippi lawmakers retired in June.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/november/mississippians-vote-to-replace-old-confederate-themed-flag-with-in-god-we-trust-flag

You gotta take a break, even if the nation is watching. The Pittsburgh Steelers football team bought dinner for election poll workers in Allegheny County, Pa.

The team bought chicken, pasta, veggies, rolls, pies, and more. The election workers finally stopped around 2:30 a.m. (early Wednesday morning) after working for 22 hours straight. They started back up again just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning!

https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/11/04/steelers-buy-dinner-poll-workers-allegheny-county/

Event for Veterans. Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening next Friday, NOV 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.

Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.

“Prior to COVID, we were hosting eight Veteran Coffees a month throughout the region, says Don Timmons, the Trellis Supportive Care Community and Veterans Liaison. Our aim is to create opportunities for Veterans to learn about valuable resources as well as enjoy fellowship.”

Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.

