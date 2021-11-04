Search
Thursday News, November 04, 2021

Verne Hill Nov 04, 2021

Below normal temperatures through the weekend

 

Major traffic delays this morning in downtown Winston-Salem – 52 SB before Business 40 (Salem Parkway).  ALL LANES BLOCKED. DETOUR IN PLACE through lunchtime? -NC DOT

 

Today is ‘Men Make Dinner’ Day

Guys, we have some quick and delicious meal / recipes posted on the news blog!

 

FREE FOOD: Steal a Base, Get a Taco today

*Taco Bell is giving away FREE tacos (TODAY, Nov. 4).

https://www.tacobell.com/locations

 

Starbucks: Holiday beverages and cups out today.

All the favorites have returned like the Peppermint Mocha to the Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and even an early return of the Irish Cream Cold Brew. https://www.starbucks.com/

*NEW Vegan-friendly offering: dairy-free Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte.

 

Covid Vaccine Update

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s not available everywhere yet.

*To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the NC-DHHS has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccines for teenagers and adults, including boosters (available sites link)

https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

    News 2 clears up some of your questions about vaccinations for young kids.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kids-ages-5-to-11-now-eligible-for-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-5-things-to-know/

 

Parents ‘surprised’ at email from Guilford Country Schools.

GCS students will have 2 remote learning days (Nov 22+23) to do work virtually, without teacher instruction before their scheduled Thanksgiving break on that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-schools-adds-remote-learning-days-in-november/

 

SUNDAY: International Day of Prayer for persecuted Christians (Nov. 7)

It’s a day for all believers around the world to come together to lift up those who have been silenced, tortured, or imprisoned for boldly sharing the word of God.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/christians-around-the-world-to-commemorate-persecuted-church-on-international-day-of-prayer-this-sunday

 

Veterans Parade this Saturday morning in Winston-Salem.

The parade will begin at 10am at Spring and Fourth streets then head east on Fourth Street to Liberty Street, winding up at Corpening Plaza.

NOTE: Come early – At 9am Saturday morning there will be a display of military trucks, speakers, the national anthem, 21-gun salute, and free coffee in front of Foothills on west Fourth Street. Everyone invited (dog friendly event).

*Hosted by the Triad Vietnam Veterans Association

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-veterans-parade-to-be-held/

Veteran’s Day is next Thursday (NOV 11)

 

 

Paws in the Park

STROLL through Tanglewood Park and enjoy the Festival of Lights display with your ‘furry friends’!  Two nights: Monday and Tuesday evenings (Nov 8 + 9).

*Festive Christmas Lights, Food truck rodeo, SHOPPING and more.

Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

This a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Davie County (contributing to important programs such as spay/neuter, adoption, and community pet food pantry).

NOTE: Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific date/time, November 8 or 9 at 5:30 or 7:00pm. Purchase tickets and event details:  https://www.eventbrite.com/…/paws-in-the-park-2021.    Questions? Email admin@hsdavie.org

