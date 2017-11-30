Search
Thursday NEWS  NOV 30, 2017  

Thursday NEWS  NOV 30, 2017  

Nov 30, 2017  

Rockefeller Center last night, the White House tonight…

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will brighten up the holiday season in the nation’s capital Thursday night at the 95th annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree. Not to be confused with Christmas trees that adorn the Capitol and the White House, the National Christmas Tree stands on the Ellipse outside the White House. Kathie Lee Gifford and Dean Cain will host the event, with performances by Mannheim Steamroller, The Beach Boys, Wynonna and others. Hallmark Channel will broadcast the tree lighting on Monday, December 4 at 7 p.m. ET. https://goo.gl/B3T6z9

 

 

Are dogs smarter than cats? Yes, and science proves it

Scientists in Hungary say they have measured brain activity in dogs which shows they learn during their sleep. Researchers at Vanderbilt University found that a dog’s cerebral cortex contains more than twice the neurons of a cat’s brain.   With that said, cats still hold one edge: They know what a litter box is and how to use it. https://goo.gl/yyg33d

 

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Q: When and why did the speed limit on U.S. 158 in Davie County change to only 35 miles an hour between the traffic circle at the Yadkin River Bridge and Highway 801? Before the new bridge was built, that speed limit was 55 miles an hour. During construction of the new bridge, the speed limit was reduced to 45 mph. I recently noticed the speed limit sign now said 35 mph. Was there any warning the speed limit was going to change?

A.L.

Answer: To answer “why” first, that was a decision made by the town of Bermuda Run in a resolution that was passed back in May, saying that the posted speed limits on U.S. 158 and N.C. 801 would be reduced to 35 mph, within the town’s corporate limits.

“In short, the mayor and Town Council continued to hear from town residents that U.S. 158 was becoming unsafe due to increasing speeds beyond 45 mph in this section of U.S. 158, said H. Lee Rollins, town manager of Bermuda Run. “As they anticipate increased traffic from the expansion of the BB&T Sports Park and continued build-out of Kinderton Business Park, the Town Council felt obligated to encourage a more safe vehicular and bicycle environment.”

He said that the town has also contracted for a Community Officer through the Davie County Sheriff’s Department to “aid in the process for safer traffic movements.”

As for “when,” the signs were changed on Nov. 16, said J.P. Couch, division traffic engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We installed ‘Reduce Speed Ahead’ signs with the 35 mph plaque in advance of the new speed zone, to give motorists notice of the reduction.”

https://goo.gl/R9nRok

 

 

 

Local woman describes being mugged and robbed at Hanes Mall

https://goo.gl/FSRkm3

 

Glitch leaves 15,000 holiday flights without pilots

Just in time for the holidays, a computer glitch could cause 15,000 American Airlines flights to be pilotless.    Fox News

 

 

Traffic Alert for downtown Winston Salem:  All-day / All-night lane closures on Business 40 at Peters Creek will continue through early January (01-11).     https://goo.gl/KzRvQe

 

 

Previous PostSunday@5 -DEC 03, 2017
