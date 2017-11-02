Thursday News, NOV 02, 2017

Today is ‘MEN MAKE DINNER DAY’

Are you looking for work? Whole Foods is hosting a National Hiring Day at all of its U.S. stores TODAY (Nov 2). Full and part-time positions for both seasonal and permanent opportunities, including cashiers, prepared foods specialists and culinary experts are available. Just stop by any Whole Foods store TODAY (Thurs) to receive an interview, with a chance for an on-the-spot job offer. Whole Foods offers competitive pay and benefits for their full and part-time workers, including a 20% in-store discount. For more information about National Hiring Day visit https://joinwfm.com/.

Some employees at Omega House Family Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway are wearing T-shirts that say “I Proudly Stand for the Flag, and Kneel for the Cross.” The T-shirts supporting the American flag are in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. For Kimberly Vega, a co-owner of the restaurant, telling WBFJ by phone that “We wanted to take a stand and honor our veterans and honor the country we live in. I’m not doing it to offend anyone.” https://goo.gl/WAt15N

World Series Champs: The Houston Astros beating the LA Dodgers (5-1) to win Game 7. The Astros got all five of their runs in the first two innings.

It’s the Astros’ first championship. https://goo.gl/JhgLJq

Hobby Lobby: Your ONE STOP Shop for Operation Christmas Child

You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

“We are delighted to partner with Operation Christmas Child to help show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world,” said David Green, Founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby. “This initiative will touch countless lives with a Christmas gift and the greatest gift of all–the good news of Jesus Christ.”

National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy

*These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Now, a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and other ministry expenses.

RECALL: Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work.

Kidde is recalling 37.8 million extinguishers with plastic handles because they can get clogged and potentially fail when you need them. The the nozzle could also come off, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. 134 models are included in this recall, sold in red, white and silver, with either an ABC- or BC-rating. You can find the model number printed on the label. If your extinguisher is a 2007 model or newer, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder near the bottom. https://goo.gl/CNDFC1

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Check out the holiday shopping deadlines for the three major U.S. shipping carriers (UPS, USPS, and FedEx), as well as the 10 most popular online shopping sites in the US on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) has begun…

You will have 6 weeks (around 45 days) to make changes and be insured by January 1st. Good News: For 2018, 80% of people can find a plan for under $75 each month, thanks to financial assistance. www.Healthcare.gov

What’s different this coming year? Check out the News Blog… https://goo.gl/VBKnW5

Election 2017: Experts refer to this as an ‘off-year’ municipal election, but LOCAL races are VERY important! Various offices up for grabs including…

Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town

Council. Early voting is happening now through this Saturday, Nov 4th.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) at the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo