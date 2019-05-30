Thursday News, May 30, 2019  

National Weather Service suggesting…

*Please reduce time spent outdoors, take breaks shade and stay well hydrated.

*Please limit any outdoor burning today due to the combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and very dry conditions.

Job Alert: Amazon confirming that it will begin operating a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville in 2020 adding about 1,000 full-time employees.

Information at www.amazondelivers.jobs.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/amazon-confirms-plans-for-kernersville-fulfillment-center-with-employees/article_5aafd2d1-c74e-5ca9-a603-e908cf43a423.html

Louisiana lawmakers passed a strict new abortion ban on Wednesday, joining a half-dozen conservative states with similar measures. In a 79-23 vote, the Louisiana House gave final passage to a bill barring abortion once there’s a detectable heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. The Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, supports the ban and intends to sign it into law despite opposition from national party leaders. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/louisiana-lawmakers-send-new-abortion-ban-to-governors-desk

Sad News: Former Wake Forest Volleyball coach Heather Holmes losing her battle with Breast cancer on Wednesday. She was only 45 years old.

Holmes was a volleyball stand out at Clemson. Holmes was head volley ball coach at Wake from 2005 to 2012. She is survived by her husband, Michael, and son, Landon.

A celebration of life service will be held in Wait Chapel on campus on June 11.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/heather-holmes-former-wake-forest-volleyball-coach-dies/article_3b791391-1583-5dec-8e07-1e21aa39f158.html

When she was born, this baby weighed about the same as an apple.

“Baby Saybie’ is believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving micro-preemie, who weighed just 8.6 ounces when she was born at a San Diego hospital in December. “Saybie” was born 23 weeks and three days into her mother’s 40-week pregnancy. Doctors told her father after the birth that he would have about an hour with his daughter… “But that hour turned into two hours, which turned into a day, which turned into a week.”

More than five months have passed, and ‘Baby Saybie’ is now home…

as a healthy infant, weighing 5 pounds.

The baby’s family gave permission to share the story but wanted to stay anonymous.

*Her ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/size-of-an-apple-girl-becomes-tiniest-newborn-to-survive/article_5c5bb65d-b203-59dd-932b-426a4147c952.html

What is Remission? Just three months after announcing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has some good news to share about his cancer battle. In an interview with People Magazine, Trebek, age 78, said his doctors told him he’s in “near remission.” They also said that they were shocked at how well the cancer is responding to chemotherapy. “Some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.” He “vowed to fight the disease “with the love of support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers …” As CBN News reported, earlier this month, Trebek revealed that he also has been struggling with depression during his treatment for cancer which reportedly has a nine percent survival rate.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2019/may/the-help-of-your-prayers-alex-trebek-beating-cancer-tumors-shrink-dramatically

St. Louis Blues fans are a fired up group since their team is in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970. Blues fans packed their home team’s arena for Game 2 against the Bruins, even though the game is hundreds of miles away in Boston. There was a special moment during Wednesday night’s watch party in St. Louis when the live feed from the game froze for a few seconds during the national anthem. Fans at the Enterprise Center immediately jumped right in and sang the rest of the “Star Spangled Banner.” https://ftw.usatoday.com/2019/05/stanley-cup-finals-blues-bruins-game-2-national-anthem

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is closing the special counsel’s office and returning to private life. The Mueller report found no evidence of any election conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, but it found plenty of evidence that Russia did interfere on its own. Democrats in Congress have wanted to have Mueller testify. But Mueller indicated that the written report of the special counsel speaks for itself and that the words were carefully chosen.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/case-closed-special-counsel-mueller-says-russia-investigation-is-over-nothing-more-to-say

Pray for the president…

Along with over 250 Christian leaders, Franklin Graham is asking fellow Christians across our nation to set aside this Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for President Trump. Franklin saying that “this is a critical time for America. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2–3).”

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/franklin-graham-asks-christians-nationwide-to-pray-for-president-trump-june-2

Sharing Our Shoes: Mast General Store locations are still collecting gently used ‘shoes’ through Friday (May 31). All styles and varieties are needed. Just drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/