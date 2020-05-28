Thursday News, MAY 28, 2020

Reminder: Make sure your Headlights are ON,

while using your windshield wipers

Today is National Hamburger Day

*Deals at Cook Out, Stake-N-Shake, McDonalds, Burger King and Wendy’s.

https://www.wral.com/national-hamburger-day-2020-deals-today-may-28/19117824/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Headline of the morning

100,000: In just over 100 days, the US has recorded 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Note: the first death from COVID-19 in the U.S., is believed to have been Feb. 6 in California. The social distancing measures widely adopted throughout the country succeeded in slowing down the virus’ spread, as borne out by the diminished rates of new infections and deaths in May – but not enough to keep the U.S. from reaching the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/27/coronavirus-hundred-thousand-deaths-us-changes-schools-work-life/5225436002/

Check out this interactive page celebrating 100 of the lives lost over the past 4 months.

https://www.usatoday.com/pages/interactives/100000-lives-lost-honoring-coronavirus-victims/

A third of Americans are exhibiting signs of anxiety, depression, or both, according to data collected by the Census Bureau. After months of the COVID-19 outbreak, America’s mental health is getting significantly worse due to economic devastation and the emotional distress it’s causing. There has been a sharp rise in anxiety and depression among younger adults, women, and the poor over the past 2 months.

*One trauma Doctor in California (Dr. Mike deBoisblanc at John Muir Medical Center) told KGO-TV, “We’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.”

*There is help and hope: Suicide Prevention Hotline # 1-800-273-8255.

Support groups: National Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health America.

Locally: Associates in Christian Counseling www.christiancounseling.org/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/mental-health-hit-hard-by-lockdowns-a-years-worth-of-suicide-attempts-in-the-last-four-weeks

Wednesday’s NASCAR race rescheduled for tonight in Charlotte!

7pm on Fox Sports One.

Free Pizza? Pizza Hut is offering a FREE medium one-topping pizza to 2020 graduates. Just sign up on the Pizza Hut website through June 4.

www.pizzahut.com/index.php?hutrewards=&co=grad&sf122873263=1#/hutrewards

FRIDAY MORNING: A Tribute to Ravi Zacharias

A global livestream memorial service to honor the life of Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias will be streamed this Friday morning (May 29) at 11am.

Speakers will include Louie Giglio (Passion Church), Jim Cymbala (Brooklyn Tab), and Tim Tebow. Musical artists Matt Redman and Lecrae will perform.

Ravi Zacharias died on May 19 after a brief battle with cancer.

https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/ravi-zacharias-memorial

New launch dates for the crew of SpaceX.

Hopefully this Saturday at 3:22pm or this Sunday at 3pm.

The SpaceX launch was ‘scrubbed’ on Wednesday due to stormy weather around Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 50/50 chance of rain this week near the launch site.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/27/nasa-astronauts-behnken-hurley-set-make-history-spacex-crew-dragon-florida/

Facts: The flight of SpaceX marks the first time a private company will send humans into orbit. It has been nearly a decade since the US has launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil. The Space shuttle was retired in 2011.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/may/2-us-astronauts-suit-up-for-historic-spacex-launch

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina’s coast yesterday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season – which officially begins on June 1st.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/tropical-storm-bertha-hits-south-carolina-coast-are-we-in-for-a-rough-hurricane-season

Prayers Please: A second night of protests turned deadly in Minneapolis in outrage over the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on Memorial Day after an ‘altercation’ with police.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/violence-again-rocks-minneapolis-after-mans-death-1-killed

Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

The Disney theme park in Florida plans to reopen Magic Kingdom on July 11 and

EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Disney’s Florida theme parks have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other theme Parks announce re-openings…

*Answers in Genesis: Ark Encounter and Creation Museum both located in northern Kentucky plan to re-open on June 8 – with new safety measures in place.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/ark-encounter-creation-museum-in-kentucky-announces-plan-to-reopen-on-june-8

*Universal Orlando plans to reopen to the public on June 5.

SeaWorld Orlando plans to re-open on June 11.

*NOTE: Disneyland and other California theme parks have not yet set a reopen date.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/05/27/disney-world-sets-coronavirus-reopening-date-magic-kingdom-animal-kingdom/5262558002/

Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to close more than a third of its stores. The company joins J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew that have entered bankruptcy protection.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/tuesday-morning-store-closings-chapter-11-bankruptcy/5264995002/

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance or have policies that do not fully cover the cost. YOU can help by donating to the program.

A gift of $85 covers one session; $250 covers three. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.