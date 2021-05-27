Thursday News, May 27, 2021

Summer officially begins on June 20th…

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem – Salem Parkway (BUS 40) EASTBOUND just past the Silas Creek Parkway interchange. Bridge maintenance: Right lane of EB Salem Parkway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. again TODAY (May 27), then on Tues and Wed (June 2 + 3). Good news for holiday travelers: Lane closures will not take place over the Memorial Day weekend. Expect minor delays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/stretch-of-salem-parkway-will-be-down-to-one-lane-for-the-next-week-except/article

Beloved children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle (creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”) and other works passed away at his home on Sunday. Carle was 91. Carle wrote and-or illustrated more than 75 books. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” was published in 1969. Eric Carle once observed… “The unknown often brings fear with it. In my books, I try to counteract this fear, to replace it with a positive message. I believe that children are naturally creative and eager to learn. I want to show them that learning is really both fascinating and fun.” https://www.wxii12.com/article/very-hungry-caterpillar-author-eric-carle-dies-at-91/36549606

TOP PICKS from Consumer Reports…

Top suntan lotion is Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 (about $3.98 at Walmart for an 8-ounce bottle) and the top spray is Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 (about $7.98 at Walmart for a 6-ounce bottle).

FACT: Lavender is an effective, natural mosquito repellent

Lavender is actually a plant, and there’s an essential oil that is derived from that plant that has long been known for its insecticidal repellent qualities…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/verify-lavender-natural-repellent-itch-scratch-bugs-pests-mcneely-nih-wfmy/83-8695701

Former WFMY News 2 sportscaster, Mike Hogewood has been added to the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame. Hogewood passed away in 2018.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/former-wfmy-news-2-sportscaster-mike-hogewood-added-to-the-guilford-co-sports-hall-of-fame/

Lifeguards needed. With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching, area pools will (re)open for the season. And many need lifeguards.

Contact your local pool for details and requirements.

*Some pools may have to reduce hours due to staffing shortage.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

Update: All Wake Forest sports venues will operate at 100% capacity this Fall.

If you’ve been infected with a mild case of COVID-19, new studies suggest your body may continue to make antibodies against the virus for a lifetime.

Researchers at Washington University (in St. Louis) say they have identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who have recovered from COVID-19. According to researchers, there is evidence that immunity triggered by COVID-19 infection will be “extraordinarily long-lasting”.

Researchers said they are now studying whether vaccination also induces long-lived antibody-producing cells.

https://medicine.wustl.edu/news/good-news-mild-covid-19-induces-lasting-antibody-protection/

The mass vaccination site at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro is closing.

Today is the final day for the site which first opened in early March.

FEMA coordinated the site with the help of members from the Air Force, National Guard, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Emergency Management.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/fema-mass-vaccination-site-at-four-seasons-mall-in-greensboro-to-shut-down-after-giving-more-than-140000-doses/

*Get a Covid vaccine (select a location): https://myspot.nc.gov/

*Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination?

Check out the News Blog www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/other-procedures

Reminder: You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish.

And everyone should be washing their hands!

*Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.

Law enforcement in San Jose, California are still piecing together what led a nine-year rail company worker to open fire on fellow employees at a light rail yard on Wednesday.

The suspected gunman (57-year-old Samuel J. Cassidy) shot and killed eight people before ending his own life.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/05/26/san-jose-shooting-suspect-samuel-cassidy-had-anger-problems-accused-rape/7455620002/

Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, has been drafting a list of the best beaches in the U.S. under the alias “Dr. Beach” since 1991. Leatherman uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, with the most important categories being safety and cleanliness.

Dr Beach gives North Carolina 2 ‘nods’…

#3 Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, North Carolina

#5 Lighthouse Beach, North Carolina

Leatherman uses data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grade the beaches on water quality and has been to all of the beaches on his list.

Beaches in Hawaii are consistently ranked high, and in recent years he has given them extra points for prohibiting smoking.

https://greensboro.com/news/national/the-top-10-beaches-in-america-in-2021/collection