Thursday News, May 24, 2018

Thursday News, May 24, 2018

Verne Hill May 24, 2018

You can OWN a piece of history, and support the Carolina Theatre’s $2.5 million renovation. Before renovation begins in late June, the theater is selling its worn but usable theater seats that are 50-plus years old. The auditorium is slated to reopen in October. Purchases are tax-deductible contributions to the campaign.

For $250, buy a single seat with a back and cushion and two armrests.

A loveseat — two seat backs and cushions and three armrests — sells for $400. Or buy a sofa-sized section for $500: three seats backs and cushions and four armrests.

Some assembly will be required.  Seats will be limited by the number of usable pieces available. Sales end June 26. The seats will be removed at the end of June and ready for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis.   Orders can be placed through the theater website at carolinatheatre.com or by calling the box office at 336-333-2605   https://carolinatheatre.com/event/have-a-seat-buy-a-piece-of-history/

 

Coast Guard suspends search for Greensboro man reported overboard during cruise out of TampaCrews searched a 3,000-square-mile area by air and sea for about 55 hours.  www.greensboro.com

 

Amazon Might Cancel Your Account if you return too much?

A new Wall Street Journal article reports that dozens of users have told stories online of their accounts being canceled without warning and Amazon informing them they will not be allowed to open a new one. Sometimes no explanation is given; sometimes Amazon cites too many returns as the reason. http://www.newser.com/story

 

NFL Players will be allowed to remain in the locker room, but teams will face a fine if players on field don’t show “respect” and stand during the national anthem.  -Fox New

 

Thanks to our Job Coach Randy Wooden for sharing on the topic of

“Cover Letters and Thank You Notes”.

Check out Randy’s articles in the Winston-Salem Journal   https://is.gd/MBcLsC

And his new blog http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/

Contact Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill @ (336) 464-0516.

 

Job Alert: Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager.  If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you.  This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility. 336.760.3680 gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org

 

Novant Health is hosting FREE ‘Sports Physicals’ for Davidson County high school student athletes. Times each event: 5pm until 7:30pm.

Upcoming dates and locations:  • May 24 – Central Davidson High School

  • May 29 – Oak Grove High School
  • May 30 – North Davidson High School
  • May 31 – Ledford High School

NOTE: Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

 

Traffic Alert: Greensboro

All lanes of West Friendly Avenue are blocked between Westover Terrace and Overlook Street until mid-afternoon. Also, POWER OUT in area due to the accident.

Drivers can detour take West Market Street or Benjamin Parkway as detours.

 

 

 

 

Remember the ‘battery’ situation and Apple?  Apple is refunding $50 to iPhone owners who paid for an out-of-warranty battery replacement for their iPhone 6 or newer devices last year. The ‘refund’ offer is good for anyone who bought an out-of-warranty battery replacement from Jan. 1 to Dec. 28.

Apple says it will notify eligible consumers via email before July 27 on how to obtain an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card used to pay for the battery replacement.  https://is.gd/kPaSDc

Verne Hill

Remembering Trooper Samuel Bullard...
WBFJ Your Family Station

