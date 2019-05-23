Thursday News, May 23, 2019  

Hot, Hazy, Humid for your Memorial Day weekend…

Breaking: Deadly storms rolling through Missouri overnight. The latest: A tornado hit Jefferson City – Missouri’s capital – late Wednesday night. More than 150 miles away, the storm killed at least three people in Golden City.

At least 29 tornadoes have been reported over the past 24 hours, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma. A total of 171 have been reported in the mid-west in the past week.

President Trump just tweeted about the devastating tornadoes in Missouri…

“You are strong and resilient, and we are here to assist.”

FREE, FRESH MILK GIVEAWAY distributed thru Second Harvest Food Bank.

This afternoon from 3:30 – 5pm

NOTE: This milk is for families and individuals who meet the USDA’s income guidelines. You do not need any documentation but will need to sign a form stating that you are eligible and qualify. The distribution will take place in WINSTON-SALEM at the Second Harvest Food Bank warehouses. https://www.facebook.com/events/363990874233401/

Fact: According to the American Cancer Society, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined. The Good News: Skin cancer is the easiest cancer to cure, if diagnosed and treated early.

(TODAY) *Dermatologists at Wake Forest Baptist Health hosting a

FREE skin cancer screenings TODAY from 5:30 to 7:30pm…

Location: Medical Plaza on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

Free screening: No appointment needed. Parking is free.

National Tire Safety Week (May 20-27, 2019) #KnowYourRoll

Fact: Half of all drivers believe (incorrectly) they can determine if a tire is under inflated just by looking at it. And less than one in five know how to properly check tire pressure.

NOTE: You don’t need to be an expert mechanic. Just stick to the essentials.

TIRE PRESSURE, TREAD DEPTH, TIRE ROTATION and TIRE ALIGNMENT.

Remember, tread equals traction. Here’s a quick and affordable tread test: Place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If part of Lincoln’s head is covered by the tread, you’re good. If you can see all of his head, it’s new tire time…

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Good News: Expect ‘lower’ gas prices over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend (based on gas prices last year).

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General Store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

FREE admission for vets? Now through July 15, veterans and three guests can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and other parks across the country.

Foods you should TRY on the grill

Beyond chicken and steak or burgers and hotdogs, some foods actually do taste better on the grill. How about grilled pineapple or eggplant?

Fruit and cake kabobs? Check out these deliciously grilled dishes…

50 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

20 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

Southern Living: The Ultimate Grilling Guide

How safe is your sunscreen? In a new 2019 review of more than 1,300 products with SPF in them, the Environmental Working Group found that about two-thirds of sunscreen products do NOT meet its standard for protection or chemical safety.

Is your sunscreen ‘safe’? Check out your favorite brand here…

Above and Beyond…

Chick-fil-A is well known for its customer service, which is why it might come as no surprise that a photo surfaced on social media of Chick-fil-A employees in Chattanooga, Tennessee going above and beyond. Here’s the story…

CFA customer Brian Hall was having a ‘bad’ morning – a flat tire in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and he certainly did not expect the employees to stop what they were doing and change the tire for him. Hall posted a photo of the Chick-fil-A employees changing his tire on Facebook and wrote, “My tire somehow went flat in the drive through so they rushed out to replace it for me with their hydraulic Jack.” Yes, the Chick-fil-A even had a hydraulic car jack.

Not only did the good Samaritans make sure that Hall was able to get back on the road, they wouldn’t let him leave without some fresh, hot food.

“They brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn’t be cold and put two cookies in there for free!” Job well done!!!!

