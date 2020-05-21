Search
Thursday News, MAY 21, 2020

Verne HillMay 21, 2020

Flash Flood Watch for the Piedmont Triad til 8pm

Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph

 

Reminder: Headlights ON, while using your windshield wipers

 

“Relaxing of restrictions’ in NC     The state (including the Triad) will move into a ‘modest’ Phase Two this Friday at 5pm to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Phase 2 is set to last through June 26. Phase 2 specifics for Restaurants, Salons, Barber shops and even churches on the News Blog

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distance)

 

 

(NEW) The High Point Fall Home Furnishings Market is being extended to 9 days.

            The event is now scheduled for Oct. 13 through Oct 21, 2020.

The High Point Market Authority expects showrooms and buildings to remain under reduced capacity requirements due to the threat of COVID-19. So…here’s the deal-

*Buyers and industry members will be asked to choose one of three 3-day periods during the 9-day market as their primary attendance dates.

Registration will open in mid-July.

The market has provided a breakdown of regions and dates on their website.

COVID-19 Updates portion of the High Point Market website.

 

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance or have policies that do not fully cover the cost.   Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.  YOU can help by donating to the program.

A gift of $85 covers one session; $250 covers three. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

 

The Surry County Farmer’s Market in Dobson will open for business

                 this afternoon (May 21) from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The venue is located on Atkins Street adjacent to the Surry County Service Center.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the new market while adhering to social distancing, mask and sanitation guidelines.

Vendors will accept pre-orders from customers

 

The National Memorial Day Concert happens Sunday, May 24 at 8pm on PBS.

The annual Memorial Day event shown on PBS remembers and honors Americans who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice’ for our country. This year’s show will be expanded to salute medical workers struggling to treat people sick with COVID-19.

This year’s program will be pre-recorded without a live crowd due to COVID restrictions.

Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna return as co-hosts.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/april/pbs-memorial-day-concert-shifts-to-tv-event-because-of-virus

 

 

 

 

Is your church ‘COVID-Safe’??

Premier Productions is the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the US for over 30 years. Reality: Tours and LIVE concerts are on hold.

Premier Productions is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently.

FREE Download: https://covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/is-your-church-covid-safe?

 

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro has surged into likely one of the largest ‘hot spots’ in the state.

Tyson confirmed Wednesday that 570 of the workforce (or 25%) has tested positive for COVID-19.  Tyson said employees who have tested positive are on paid leave and not allowed to return to work until they have met criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/tyson-foods-confirms-570-covid-19-cases-linked-to-wilkes-facilities-hanesbrands-has-16-cases/

 

COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Sites

If someone thinks they need a test to determine if they have COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider. Some testing sites require an appointment and/or a referral from a health care provider.

View the list by COUNTY here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/about/testing/collection-sites.pdf

