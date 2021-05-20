Thursday News, May 20, 2021

Average gas prices are the highest in 6 years. Praise: Over 60% of gas stations in North Carolina have fuel !

(May 20) Crews working on the water line. Residents along a section of Lasater Road in Clemmons must experience an ‘interruption in service’ through 5pm today.

The statewide daily case count for COVID-19 has gone up after a four-day decline. 20 new Covid cases being reported in Forsyth County as of Tuesday.

Reminder: You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish. And everyone should be washing their hands! *Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.

Update in the Middle East: Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas may reach a ceasefire as early as Friday, the Wall Street Journal reports. Egyptian mediators have reportedly made progress in negotiations with Hamas and Israel. The White House declined to comment. NOTE: The official ‘Black Lives Matter’ organization announced earlier in the week its “solidarity” with Hamas, the militant terror group that controls the Gaza Strip. Conservative leaders responding to the position from Black Lives Matter as “…not surprising and yes anti-Semitic”.

Trail Life USA (the faith-based scouting group) is kicking-off summer with its 2nd annual “National Backyard Concert and Campout” this Friday (May 21) at 9pm. The streamed event will have multiple speakers and a special performance by the band ‘For King and Country’. You can watch the event online. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/newschannel

Thrift Stores: Please stop donating 'broken stuff'? Across the country with many people stuck at home, thrift stores have been flooded with the donation of household items. Problem: Some of the donated items could most accurately described as trash. Many of the donations are defective or simply worn out! Things like broken furniture, flashlights with leaking batteries even disfigured Barbie dolls. Sustainability Experts suggest that donating items that are really meant for the recycle bin to thrift stores "ends up costing thrift stores like Goodwill rather than helping them". Rule of thumb: "If you wouldn't give it to your mother-in-law, then don't donate it." 😊

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, which lists ‘items most commonly left behind’. The most commonly forgotten items in Uber vehicles, not surprisingly, phones and keys. Other items making the long list include… cameras, wallets, backpacks, a tooth, a wand, and even a large painting of Kate Middleton. Another interesting finding, Uber riders lost Apple products nearly nine times more often than Samsung products. Gucci goods were forgotten five times more often than both Chanel and YSL. And riders have left behind quite a bit of cash, more than $60,000 this year so far. Uber riders are found to forget items most on Fridays and Saturdays and late at night.

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference

May 27-29, 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem.

Pre-registration pricing ENDS TODAY (May 20).

UPDATE: Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory for the conference; but they are recommended. Also, the occupancy restrictions have been lifted.

The 'Learn to Swim Summer Splash program' is once again available to Guildford county second graders. The FREE one-hour swim lessons begin May 24 and run through Friday, May 28. Locations: Greensboro Aquatic Center as well as the Warnersville and Windsor pools. Registration info: Contact GAC at 336-315-8498, space is limited. Lessons will be available at 4:30 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 6:40 p.m. each day.

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts!

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1