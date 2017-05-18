Thursday News, May 18, 2017

‘School of Sharks’ video goes viral. A gathering of more than 10 sharks at the Garden City Pier was making ‘internet’ waves on Tuesday. Literally! King resident Cody Kinzer (20 years old) captured the sharks each appearing to be about 6 feet long — ventured past the wave break around noon on Tuesday, swishing through the shallow water. Source: Journalnow.com https://goo.gl/PcSg7F

BTW: The Garden City Pier is about 8 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

UPDATE: The amber warning lights used prior to a stop and the red lights, stop sign and stop bar that shows a child is unloading were NOT activated before an 8-year-old was hit by a car while getting off a school bus in Alamance County Wednesday morning. The boy was seriously injured and eventually airlifted to UNC Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. https://goo.gl/oq2yh8

Re-Grand Opening: The Aldi location on Peters Creek Parkway is NOW re-open (as of Thursday morning) after a total make-over. BTW: Aldi plans to remodel 10 Triad stores by the end of the year.

Update: Lidl (LEE-dull) will open its first Triad location (Off Hwy 150 near Lowe’s Home Improvement) later this summer (sources say June 15th?).

Each Lidl store will have about 50 employees. Lidl is a rival of the Aldi chain.

https://goo.gl/oNFOYy

More Sheetz to open in the Triad. Sheetz Inc. plans to open two stores in Winston-Salem this year, giving the convenience-store chain eight locations overall in Forsyth County. In August, a Sheetz is expected to open at Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway. The second store will open in late 2017 on Raven Road off Hanes Mill Road.

FYI: Sheetz, based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, entered the North Carolina market when it opened a food-court eatery and a gourmet-coffee kiosk in Hanes Mall back in November 2003. The first Sheetz convenience store to open in NC was in Walkertown back in April 2004. https://goo.gl/CjfwL3

Today is National Museum Day

*Men say their favorite museum is historical, while women are more inclined to spend the day at the aquarium.

*Parents also admit that they are more likely to go to a museum if they are taking a child. *1 in 10 Americans have never been to a museum. Source: The Thinkwell Group

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died. He was 77. Ailes helped to found Fox News in 1996. Today, the network initially announced his death by citing the Drudge Report, which had published a statement from Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth. https://goo.gl/9QMJaQ

(SAT) Cheerwine turns 100: Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet this Saturday. Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street. FREE Family fun, yes free Cheerwine https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

(SUN) “Eat for the Street” – Spring Fundraiser benefiting the Winston-Salem Street School happening this Sunday afternoon (May 21) from 4 – 7pm.

Location: Foothills (Brewery) Corporate Headquarters @ 3800 Kimwell Drive off South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Family Friendly gathering with food trucks, a band and a great Silent Auction (including a Cam Newton signed NFL helmet) Details: http://www.wsstreetschool.com/schoolnews.html

*The Winston-Salem Street School (WSSS) opened in the summer of 2004, reaching out to more than 400 youth. The Winston-Salem Street School is registered and certified by the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education. Serving the community in the vision that quality Christian education is the key to breaking unhealthy cycles of poverty, crime, and despair.

General Mills will give away 10,000 boxes of ‘marshmallow – only’ Lucky Charms. To win: Look for specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms.

There will be a special 14-digit code written inside the back of the box. Enter the code online at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if you win one of the marshmallow-only boxes. The sweepstakes runs thru Dec 2017. https://goo.gl/o2qIc6

How to protect your computer against the ransomware attack –

PCs running Windows should still take a few precautions.

-First, install any software updates immediately and make it a regular habit.

Turn on auto-updaters where available (Microsoft offers that option).

-Microsoft recommends running its free anti-virus software for Windows.

-If you don’t already have a backup routine, start now and regularly save copies of all your files. That way if your machine gets infected and your photos and documents are encrypted, you don’t need to worry about losing them.

-Don’t click on links that you don’t recognize, or download files from people you don’t know personally. Source: CNN Money https://goo.gl/ViJWVI

7 Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By The Time They Turn 13

*How many of these important life skills have your kids mastered?

–How To Grocery Shop: The grocery store is full of valuable lessons, from reading nutrition labels to finding good deals to using coupon apps.

–How To Cook A Meal: Your children are almost never too young to start learning to cook. Teach them a few easy and healthy recipes they can confidently make.

-How To Do A Load Of Laundry: By the time your children are in High School, they should be able to separate clothes, and know how to use the washer and dryer. Bonus points if you can teach them to iron. Double bonus if you can teach them to get OUT their own grass and chocolate stains.

-The BIG one…How To Fail: Letting kids ‘slip up’ the sooner they learn how to problem-solve and that ‘actions have consequences’, the better off they will be. Learn more: https://goo.gl/pbkAsa