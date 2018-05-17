Search
Thursday News, May 17, 2018

Verne Hill

WS /Forsyth County Schools have confirmed that multiple students have been diagnosed with whopping cough.  Cases reported in North Forsyth High School, Mount Tabor High School and the Career Center.  Whooping cough is highly contagious

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/05/16/whooping-cough-confirmed-in-forsyth-county-schools

 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the Governor’s request for (one month) temporary food and nutrition benefits for tornado victims.  Those who need to apply can do so at the Guilford County and Rockingham County Department of Social Services.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/05/16/food-benefits-for-tornado-victims-approved

 

College Graduation Happenings

(Update) WSSU has moved Commencement indoors for Saturday morning

Due to predicted severe weather on Friday, May 18, the university has decided to move the Commencement Ceremony and Thursday’s rehearsals to its indoor location at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Tickets will not be required.       https://is.gd/6DjGgk

 

Salem College Commencement this Saturday morning (May 19) at the Joel Coliseum

*Procession begins at 9:30 am, Commencement starts at 10am (in WS)

www.salem.edu/commencement

 

NCAA Tennis Tournament   

Starting TODAY at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex – 12 days of tennis

— six in team competition, six in individual competition.  The top-seeded Wake Forest men’s team is scheduled to start play this Friday at 4pm (vs Columbia). NOTE: With rain in the forecast throughout the team competition, there is a possibility courts at the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center and the indoor tennis center at the University of North Carolina will be utilized. http://www.journalnow.com/sports/

 

Thousands expected to attend the Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in Salisbury

The free event celebrating Cheerwine takes place in downtown Salisbury (10am – 8pm).

Cheerwine fans will enjoy cold Cheerwine, live music, great Southern food, family-friendly activities and local craft vendors.   *All proceeds from the official Cheerwine soft drink tent sales will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries (a former WBFJ Ministry of the Month).     http://salisburync.gov/Government/Communications/Newsroom/cheerwine-festival

file:///C:/Users/vhill/Downloads/TipSheet.pdf

Traffic Alert: Expect road closures in downtown Salisbury along portions of

South Main and East Innes (IN – niss) Streets

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed this Saturday (May 19), in St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London. *The couple will exchange vows at noon (or 7am Easter time) in a ceremony expected to last an hour. More details https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/04/europe/royal-wedding-what-we-know-intl/index.html

Who is Meghan Markle?

In the lead up to the royal wedding this Saturday, take a look back at her best acting parts from a suitcase beauty on ‘Deal or No Deal’ to Rachel on ‘Suits’ to her roles in two Hallmark films.  https://is.gd/9cVW0e

 

 

 

Friends of the Southside Library – annual Booksale (Winston-Salem)

Location: 3185 Buchanan St. in the conference space

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday,

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday,

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m.-4.p.m. Monday

https://is.gd/VMGkDa

 

 

You graduate from college.

You land a job offer.  But should you take it?

It’s easy to rush into the first job you’re offered when bills loom large, but you need to treat it as if it’s the most important paper you’re researching for school – because this time, it’s not a grade on the line; it’s your happiness.

Tip:  While researching a potential employer, take advantage of websites like Glassdoor and Indeed to look up the anonymous reviews from people already working there.  Bottom Line: Life’s too short to not love the place you work.

Other tips discussed…

Do your homework

Ask the right questions during the interview

Check out the restroom?     https://is.gd/oIrdco

 

Babysitting 101: Getting you ready for that part time job.

One good question, how much should I charge?

The average hourly rate (nationwide) is $16.43 for one child.

According to UrbanSitter, the going rate in NC is between $14 to 15 dollars.

The survey found that 38% of the parents hire a babysitter at least once a week.

FYI: 55% of parents tip their babysitter (over and above their hourly fee).

https://is.gd/CW7jub

Top reasons we need babysitters

Date night

Errands and appointments

Back up care

Sick days and school days

Me time 

Holidays

Summer break

Working late

Exercising

After school care

 

 

Verne Hill

